Shruti Haasan says she came close to marriage once, wonders why people spend so lavishly: ‘Give it to charity!’

Actor and singer Shruti Haasan gave a candid response when asked about staying single at 40. The actor was a guest on Soha Ali Khan's podcast where she opened up on a range of issues, from acting to women's health and more. Shruti shared that she came close to getting married once but that did not help change her perception on the institution of marriage.

What Shruti said

Shruti Haasan opened up about not getting married.

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Shruti said she doesn’t oppose the concept of marriage, and added, "I really like companionship. But, I have lived my whole life in a way of not fitting in a box. Weirdly, I am very traditional in some things and quite conservation in my approach to certain other things, but that’s only because no one forced me to come to that conclusion. I just feel that the paperwork with marriage, the lavish spending, showing, I feel like ‘Who are we doing this for?'”

She shared, “I enjoy that my partner and I pick each other everyday, but not because of the paperwork. That’s my fear, otherwise, not really. I came close to marriage and it didn’t really scare me that much when push came to shove. No shaming the big spenders, but that always bothers me. Give it to charity!…. I am open to adopt. I would really love to just be a mum, but I would also like to try it as an extension of myself in some biological way.”

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{{^usCountry}} Shruti has been candid about not wanting to be married for a while now, even when she was dating artist Shantanu Hazarika. The couple reportedly parted ways amicably after four years together due to personal differences in 2024. She confirmed that she is single and focusing on her work and personal growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shruti has been candid about not wanting to be married for a while now, even when she was dating artist Shantanu Hazarika. The couple reportedly parted ways amicably after four years together due to personal differences in 2024. She confirmed that she is single and focusing on her work and personal growth. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor's parents, veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, got married in 1988 and finalized their divorce in 2004 after separating earlier. After their marriage, the couple welcomed another child - Akshara, also an actor. The two sisters were raised by Sarika after the divorce.

Shruti Haasan’s recent work

Shruti last starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie in 2025. The ensemble film led by Rajinikanth also saw Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram in key roles. Aamir Khan played a cameo while Pooja Hegde featured in a special number. The film grossed ₹518 crore worldwide but received lukewarm reviews.