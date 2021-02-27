Shruti Haasan shares lovely pictures with 'daddy dearest' Kamal Haasan

Actor Shruti Haasan’s new pictures with her father Kamal Haasan have won over the internet. She shared three pictures of them together, which also include a cool mirror selfie.

"Daddy Dearest," she captioned the post. In the pictures, Shruti can be seen wearing a black shirt while Kamal Haasan can be seen in a light brown full-sleeved tee and khaki pants.

Shruti Haasan, who was recently seen in Telugu film Krack and Netflix original anthology Pitta Kathalu, will soon begin work on Prabhas’s Salaar. The film marks the maiden collaboration of director Prashanth Neel (of KGF fame) and Prabhas. Shruti Haasan has been signed as the female lead in the film.

The project was officially announced last December with a poster. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar. The film, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani.

Shruti also has Tamil film Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi. She is also busy with her independent music career. Not long ago, she took a sabbatical from cinema to focus more on singing.

Not long ago, Shruti’s comments about commercial films following an interview were misinterpreted and it allegedly appeared as if she didn’t enjoy being part of commercial films like Gabbar Singh and Race Gurram, two of the biggest successes in Shruti’s career. Shruti took to Twitter to clarify her stance on southern films.

“Certain Telugu publications have misinterpreted a quote from a national interview I gave and are writing articles that are untrue. Just to clarify I am extremely proud of having been a part of films like Race Gurram and Gabbar Singh- GS with Pawan Kalyan Garu was life changing (sic),” she wrote.

“Being a part of the Telugu and South Indian film industry is a part of my heart, truly. That interview was given in context to the Hindi films I did and perception of north VS south in Indian films which in itself I’ve never liked - hope that clears things up for everyone (sic),” she added.