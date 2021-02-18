Siddharth hits back at Twitter user who dubbed him 'school dropout', fans says 'we are proud of you'

Actor Siddharth got into a Twitter spat with a user after she called him a 'school dropout'. He hit back, accusing her of having sold her 'integrity and her memory to her master'.

Karuna Gopal tweeted a quote by Siddharth in support of climate activist Disha Ravi, and : "Who is this person? A school drop out may be ? I see him writing baseless stuff mostly provocative in nature."

Sidharth responded: "This lady badgered me for months to attend her panel discussion at ISB in 2009, which I did, along with @JP_LOKSATTA. Back then too I was a Post Graduate and I spoke my mind. She however sold both her integrity and her memory to her master..."

In reply Karuna wrote back: "I CHAIRED the session at #ISB . You were a panellist brought in by someone from the school . My invitees were 2 WEF ( World Economic Forum ) Young leaders . Accommodating you is proving to be a big mistake :) should have done my due diligence."

The claims and counter claims continued; he shot back: "I just found many emails and appointment requests from you to me over the years in my Gmail inbox. Would you like me to share them in public domain? Technology is a beautiful thing:) This will my last contact with you in this life...you have already taken too much of my time."

To which, Karuna again replied: "For a fairly old person you seem to be young in the Grey Department. Mails will be sent from my office on my name .Of course you wouldn’t know this . Only professionals do . Hope you will grow up one day to know that ! Get off my TL"

Subsequent to that, Siddharth went on to share screenshots of her email, in which she had requested him to inaugurate her son’s art exhibition in 2013.

