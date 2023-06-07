Siddharth sings Oye Oye at Sharwanand’s wedding amid cheers, fans want to 'plan a concert' with him. Watch

Actor Siddharth pulled quite a surprise when he sang at Sharwanand’s wedding. Siddharth did an impromptu performance when he joined the music band on stage to win everyone over with his singing skills. (Also Read | Siddharth on why he quit Twitter: 'I can't be the only one rallying against evils in the world, I'm not a superhero')

Siddharth at the wedding

Siddharth sang his song Oye Oye.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video that emerged on Twitter, Siddharth walked up the stage to join the band and sing the track Oye Oye from his Telugu film Oye (2009). As Siddharth sang, the crowd hooted and cheered for him. For the occasion, Siddharth wore a white tuxedo and matching pants. Reacting to the viral clip, many people called him multitalented. A person wrote, “Slightly below his original scale. Multitalented (sic).” Another fan said, “Multitalented. We should plan a concert with Siddharth (sic).”

Siddharth's post

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Siddharth and Sharwanand worked together in last year’s Telugu film Maha Samudram. On the sets, they become close friends and Siddharth was one of the main guests at Sharwanand’s wedding.

Siddharth had taken to social media to share that he was a guest at the wedding. Posting pictures of the couple, he wrote on Instagram, "Rakshita x Sharwa. We were there. It was magical. My heart is so full. To happiness and love always my babies. Life is beautiful (sic)."

Sharwanand's wedding

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharwanand got married to Rakshita Reddy in a close-knit ceremony amidst family and close friends last weekend. The wedding took place at Leela Palace in Jaipur and their pictures have gone viral on social media. The couple got engaged earlier this year in January. There were rumours earlier that the wedding has been called off over unknown reasons.

The wedding was attended by celebrities such as Ram Charan, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and producer Vamsi among others. Ram Charan attended the function on the wedding day. He also wore an ivory sherwani.

Sharwanand's upcoming film

Sharwanand, over the last few weeks, has been busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu film with director Sriram Adittya. He recently completed a 40-day schedule in London and came back to India only a couple of weeks ago. He wanted to complete his work commitments before getting married.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.