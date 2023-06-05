Siddharth on why he quit Twitter: 'I can't be the only one rallying against evils in the world, I'm not a superhero'

Actor Siddharth, who is gearing up for the release of his Tamil film Takkar, opened up about why he quit Twitter, on which he was active and had voiced his opinion on several issues. Siddharth decided to leave Twitter in early 2022 after he found no support from fellow actors on the issues he spoke against. Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari poses for pic with rumoured boyfriend Siddharth as they vacation together. See pics Siddharth is opening up about his decision to quite Twitter last year.

In a recent interview, Siddharth revealed the exact reason why he quit Twitter. The actor said he is 'not a superhero' as he questioned celebrities for not speaking up 'against the evils in the world'.

Why he quit Twitter

He told India Today, "Activist is such a funny word but I have always spoken the truth as that is who I am. As an actor, I have been doing it for all these years. But I didn't have any of my compatriots, or colleagues for company. Nobody ever asked them why they weren't speaking and why I was the only one speaking. Then I said hold on, why am I the only one speaking? I can't be the only one rallying against the evils in the world, I'm not a superhero. Whether standing in solidarity or getting into trouble, I was doing both. I wasn't enjoying this suffering and there were filmmakers who had invested so many crores on me and I had to prioritise that."

Siddharth deactivated his Twitter account in 2022

Last year, Siddharth was at the receiving end of backlash after responding to a tweet of badminton player Saina Nehwal on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab. Following his reply to Saina’s tweet, Siddharth quit Twitter and hasn’t returned so far on the platform.

Siddharth's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Siddharth’s Takkar releases in cinemas this week. The film, directed by Karthik G Krish, stars Siddharth as the son of a local rowdy wanting to make money in life the easy way. It also stars Divyansha Kaushik and Yogi Babu among others.

He also has Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 in the pipeline. The Shankar directorial project marks Siddharth’s reunion with the filmmaker after almost two decades. He recently said that he considers himself blessed to have been even considered for the project in the first place. Siddharth plays a key role in Indian 2. Reportedly, he will be seen playing Kamal Haasan character’s grandson.

