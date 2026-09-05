Simbu compares Vetrimaaran's Arasan to Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar; talks about why it's missing Pongal 2027 release

Silambarasan TR, better known as Simbu, recently spoke about his upcoming film with Vetrimaaran, Arasan, at an event. Comparing it to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar films, he confidently stated that his film will make Kollywood proud, much like Ranveer Singh’s film made Bollywood proud. He also spoke about why the film is skipping the Pongal 2027 release.

Simbu compares Arasan to Dhurandhar

Simbu and Ranveer Singh headline Vetrimaaran's Arasan and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, respectively.

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Simbu spoke about his upcoming film Arasan at an event at the Satyabhama College in Chennai. “Just like how Dhurandhar recently represented Bollywood and made them proud across India, we are working on something similar from Tamil cinema,” he said.

The actor also added, “This is not a small film. The story has a huge journey from my younger years to old age. I will be seen in six get-ups; there are also many characters. We have completed three characters so far, but there are still some portions pending.”

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Why film is missing Pongal 2027 release

{{^usCountry}} The makers will release a special video titled The World of Arasan on Diwali, featuring portions of the film that have already been shot. However, the actor made it clear that they will not be releasing the film for Pongal 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers will release a special video titled The World of Arasan on Diwali, featuring portions of the film that have already been shot. However, the actor made it clear that they will not be releasing the film for Pongal 2027. {{/usCountry}}

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Simbu stated that the team could speed up production to meet the festival deadline, but that would compromise the film’s quality. This comes amid speculation that the film will be released then. Calling the approach of speeding things up a ‘major mistake’ he stated that the team has decided to take the time required to shoot the film properly. “You all know about Vetri sir. He is a director who seeks perfection,” said Simbu.

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Arasan’s connection to Vada Chennai

In 2018, Vetrimaaran worked with Dhanush to tell the story of a carrom player who steps foot into the world of crime in Vada Chennai. Arasan belongs to the same universe as Vada Chennai, with Simbu in the lead role this time around. Vijay Sethupathi will be joining the universe, with Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, Kishore, and Ameer reprising their roles.

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Simbu has a long history with the movie Arasan, with Passion Movie Makers filing a court case against him in 2013 for failing to allegedly honour an advance payment. The movie’s name came back into the spotlight when it went on floors, but shooting was halted in April after producer Ishari K Ganesh alleged that the actor had taken an advance payment but did not shoot for another cancelled film. The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) intervened this time around.

Simbu last starred in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life with Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. He has yet-to-be-titled films lined up with Desingh Periyasamy and Ashwath Marimuthu next.