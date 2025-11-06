Actor Kavin praises Silambarasan TR and Vetri Maaran’s upcoming film Arasan: ‘Big gift for the fans to see…'

Actor Kavin stirred up a frenzy among fans after he recently commented on director Vetri Maaran's film Arasan. Silambarasan TR plays the protagonist in Arasan, which is a gangster tale set in North Chennai. Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore play significant roles in the project as well. As Silambarasan appears in two distinct looks - young and old - fans are unable to contain their excitement for the movie. Arasan is connected to the 2018 Dhanush-starrer Vada Chennai.(YouTube/Anirudh Ravichander)

Kavin on Arasan: ‘Big gift for the fans’

Kavin spoke to Cine Ulagam about Vetri Maaran's Arasan at length. "I know everything about the film Arasan. But I won't say it out loud,” the Dada actor said. “Silambarasan, Vetri Maaran, and Anirudh — it will be a big gift for the fans to see these three working together in one film,” he added, as reported by the Times of India.

The 35-year-old assured that the movie would be of “very high quality” and “completely satisfy” the fans.

Kavin looks forward to a ‘new experience’

Kavin’s upcoming movie, Mask, produced by Vetri Maaran production house, will hit the theatres on November 21 this year. While on a promotion spree for Mask, which is also Vikarnan Ashok’s directorial debut, Kavin spoke about Arasan in high regard.

"I have no doubt about the quality of the film. It will be a new experience for the fans," he said.

Arasan shares links with Vada Chennai

In the Tamil film industry, Arasan is now the talk of the town. There is a lot of excitement surrounding Silambarasan and Vetri Maaran's first-ever partnership. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the soundtrack.

According to The Hindu, Arasan will share direct links with the 2018 Dhanush-starrer Vada Chennai. The movie, widely acknowledged as one of the best gangster dramas in Tamil, featured Dhanush as a young man who gets lured into a world of crime. The outlet said that the recent promo of Arasan hints that it will have a non-linear narrative.

FAQs

When will Arasan come out?

Arasan will come out on December 31, 2025.

When will Kavin’s Mask hit the theatres?

Kavin’s Mask will hit the theatres on November 21.

Who is the heroine in Kavin’s Mask?

Andrea Jeremiah plays the heroine’s role in the upcoming film, Mask.