Silambarasan says Mani Ratnam asked him to grab Kamal Haasan's neck tightly in Thug Life: ‘He gave terrible reaction’

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam have reunited for Thug Life after 38 years. The makers recently held the audio launch event of the film, which was attended by the entire cast. During the event, actor Silambarasan TR (popularly known as STR) recalled a tricky scene from the movie where he was supposed to grab Kamal's neck. (Also Read: Thug Life: Kamal Haasan apologises to fans for not collaborating with Mani Ratnam earlier) Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR's still from Thug Life trailer.

Silambarasan apologises to Kamal Haasan

STR talked about the shot from the trailer where he and Kamal grab each other’s neck in an intense face-off. He revealed that when they were taking the first take, he held Kamal’s neck lightly and the director stopped them. He recalled, "Mani sir told me, 'Simbu you are not doing it properly, hold his neck tightly.' I was like sir you are joking right? but Mani sir said, 'It's clearly visible on the screen so you have to do it.'"

In the next shot, he then decided to obey the filmmaker's decision and recalled, "When I grabbed his neck tightly, Kamal sir gave a terrible reaction. I was confused whether it's hurting him or he is just performing. I didn't know what to do, if I didn't do it properly, Mani sir would say cut and if I continued and it was actually hurting him, Kamal Haasan would scold me. But when I lightened the grip later, the shot actually turned out well. So, sorry Kamal sir, I might have caught you off guard. But It was always Mani sir."

During the audio launch, STR also thanked filmmaker Mani Ratnam for working with him when no other producer or director wanted to. He also recalled that when he got a call for Thug Life, he thought someone was joking with him. However, later, when Mani Ratnam confirmed that he was the one who had called, he felt happy.

About Thug Life

The gangster action drama, helmed by Mani Ratnam and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies, features Haasan alongside Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, and Baburaj in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.