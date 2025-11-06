Kannada actor Harish Rai, known for KGF series, passes away after battle with cancer; Karnataka Deputy CM pays tribute

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known for his memorable roles in Om and the KGF series with actor Yash, has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 55. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Actor Harish Rai, who worked with Yash in KGF series, has diesd after losing his cancel battle.

Karnataka Deputy CM mourns Harish's death

The news of his passing was confirmed by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his condolences. “The passing away of Harish Rai, the renowned villain actor of Kannada cinema, is an extremely sorrowful event. The film industry has become poorer with the death of Harish Roy, who was suffering from cancer,” Shivakumar wrote in Kannada.

He further added, “In films including Om, Hello Yama, as well as KGF and KGF 2, Harish Roy had acted wonderfully and attracted everyone’s attention. I pray that his soul attains peace and that God grants strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti.”

About Harish Rai's career

Throughout his career, Harish Rai appeared in numerous hit films such as Samara, Bangalore Underworld, Jodihakki, Raj Bahadur, Sanju Weds Geetha, Swayamvara, and Nalla. His ability to portray intense and layered characters made him a standout performer in every project he undertook.

However, it was his roles in Shivarajkumar’s cult classic Om and Prashanth Neel’s KGF franchise that brought him widespread recognition and cemented his place in the hearts of audiences.

His death marks the end of an era in South Indian cinema, where he was widely respected for his powerful screen presence and versatility. Over the course of his decades-long career, Rai worked across Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films, earning both critical acclaim and audience admiration.