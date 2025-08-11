Anirudh Ravichander reveals how ChatGPT helped him get over creative block in composing music for Rajinikanth’s Coolie
Composer Anirudh Ravichander has opened up about using artificial intelligence to tackle a creative block while working on the soundtrack for Coolie, one of the year’s most anticipated films featuring superstar Rajinikanth.
How ChatGPT helped Anirudh
In a recent interview with Sun Pictures, Anirudh candidly shared how he turned to ChatGPT for inspiration when he hit a roadblock. "Two days ago, when I had a creative block, I just opened ChatGPT and fed it the information about my song. I asked the AI, ‘This is the song. I am stuck while trying to compose the last two lines. What do I do, man?’ I swear, I am being honest," he said.
Anirudh went on to reveal that he even subscribed to the premium version of the AI tool to ensure uninterrupted, high-quality assistance. "With the prompt, the AI gave me ten lines. From there, I saw one line, an idea emerged, and I cracked the rest of the song. "All creators face a block, but today, it is easier to get over such a block. I feel it is better to let it be rather than overthink about being stuck."
The composer also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the Coolie soundtrack was crafted. Discussing the track “Chikitu Vibe,” he revealed that he started with a tuned version of T. Rajendhar Sir’s beats. But when he was told that Soubin Shahir would dance for Monica alongside Pooja Hegde, he included comedy tracks like Lakalakalaka from Chandramukhi’s Raa Raa.
About Coolie
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Sathyaraj. It also features guest appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde. Coolie is set for a grand theatrical release on 14 August, where it will face stiff competition from War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani.
