Chennai nutritionist reveals what obese children need to eat to reduce weight: Spinach, beans and more

Obesity is one of the major health crises. It is one of the biggest risk factors of major chronic ailments, from diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, to certain cancers. As per the World Health Organization's May 2025 report, worldwide in 2024, 35 million is the estimated number of overweight children just under the age of 5. While according to the World Heart Federation, the overall estimated number of overweight and obese children is around 2.3 billion. Obese or overweight children's diets need to be altered and made more nutritionally rich. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To understand what's driving these alarming numbers, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Manjula Sridhar, nutritionist at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Chennai, who revealed that poor habits are to be blamed.

What is causing obesity?

“Obesity results from both excess dietary energy (from abnormal consumption patterns) and reduced energy levels (from insufficient physical activity),” she revealed the major culprits behind obesity.

The nutritionist further flagged that India too is seeing a spike in obesity cases, especially among young kids. She added, "India has witnessed a humongous increase in overweight and obesity cases, particularly among children.”

As per a September 2025 UNICEF report, India is projected to have over 27 million children and adolescents (aged 5 to 19) living with obesity by 2030, which would make up 11 per cent of the global burden.

What to eat?

Diet, along with exercise, is one of the ways to achieve weight loss. By eliminating unhealthy foods and incorporating nutritious foods, one can manage weight effectively and return to a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI) range.

The nutritionist's recommendation included seeds, green veggies, lean meats, and lentils.

“Eat a serving of chia seeds that can account for 40% of your daily fibre intake, fish like salmon, sardines, and tuna with omega-3 fatty acids, dark leafy greens with reduced cancer and inflammation risk, whole grains, egg whites, and avocado to feel full,” she recommended, covering essential nutrients like fibre, antioxidants and healthy fats.

Another concern is overeating because of hunger pangs. The solution to this is eating food that controls the appetite. Suggesting foods which help in suppressing hunger, Dr Sridhar said, “Include leafy greens like kale, spinach, and collard greens. Further also include green leafy vegetables are rich in fibre and nutrients to fill the body and hydrate it. Broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage make you feel full as they are rich in fibre. A moderate intake of kidney beans, black beans, lentils, and nuts can also aid in weight loss."

Adequate protein intake is also needed. Recommending some sources, she added, “For meat eaters, lean red meat and chicken breast are the best foods with lower saturated fat content and are rich in iron and protein. You can also add cottage cheese to keep your stomach full."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.