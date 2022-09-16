Sinam movie review: Arun Vijay film is a good investigative thriller with a controversial take on retribution

GNR Kumaravelan’s Sinam, which stars Arun Vijay in yet another author-backed role, is more than just a straightforward investigative thriller. What differentiates it from most cop stories is its effective emotional core that pays off handsomely in the climax. This is a film with very strong but controversial messaging about awakening one’s inner rage. The film definitely needed more sensitivity in the writing as it openly encourages retribution. Also read: Arun Vijay says he has seen ‘people losing their lives’ after their films leaked

Arun Vijay plays honest cop Pari Venkat When he’s off duty, his life revolves around his wife and daughter as he has no other family. Throughout the first half, we get a lot of scenes that establish the bond between the couple. One day, Pari gets called quite late in the night to a remote location as the local police have discovered two bodies which they suspect are of a couple that have been in an illicit relationship. Upon reaching the place, Pari is shocked to learn that the woman is his own wife who he’s been searching from late evening.

Postmortem report suggests that she was gang raped and killed. The incident leaves Pari deeply scarred and loses control over himself. He gets suspended after he breaks the hand of the investigating officer in a heated argument. A few weeks into his suspension, Pari is asked to join back and he’s handed over the case of the double homicide. Shocking truth is unearthed in his investigation and Pari decides to take matters into his own hands.

It's 2022 and filmmakers are still writing stories where the hero, a cop in this case, believes in the concept of retribution. A year ago, a case about police custodial death made headlines in Tamil Nadu and the police department was shamed for being insensitive and abusing power, which makes the timing of such messaging a bit odd.

Except for the problematic ending, Sinam works for striking a good balance between a police procedural and an emotional drama. Arun Vijay continues to impress in cop roles, which have somewhat become his staple characters. You talk about thrillers and cop stories in Tamil cinema, one has to mention Arun Vijay, who has successfully carved a niche in this space.

Sinam, with more sensitive writing, could’ve been a far more engaging thriller. Coming from director Kumaravelan, who made the highly impressive and moving Haridas – a film about autism a few years ago, it’s natural to expect more sensitivity in the writing.

Sinam

Director: GNR Kumaravelan

Cast: Arun Vijay, Pallak Lalwani and Kaali Venkat

