Singer-actor Manikka Vinayagam dies at 78, Sarath Kumar, Manobala and others pay condolences

Singer and actor Manikka Vinayagam died on Sunday in Chennai due to heart-related complications. He suffered a heart attack at the age of 78, as per reports.

With over 15,000 devotional songs and 800 film songs to his credit, Manikka Vinayagam was also one of the popular folk artists in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil actors R Sarath Kumar and Manobala took to Twitter to share their condolences on Manikka Vinayagam's death.

Sharing a picture of the late singer, Sarath Kumar tweeted in Tamil, "Manikka Vinayagam was a popular playback singer and film actor who has sung over 15,000 devotional songs, folk songs and over 800 film songs. Saddened by the news of his demise."

He also wrote, "I was even more saddened by the days I spent with him in the movie Kambir. My deepest condolences to the family, relatives and music and film industry who are grieving the loss of their unique voice."

Manobala also tweeted in Tamil, “Oh, what has happened?”

The Tamil Nadu CMO tweeted a picture of state chief minister MK Stalin paying tribute. It tweeted, "In Chennai, the late playback singer died due to ill health. The Hon'ble chief minister @mkstalin personally visited the residence of Manikka Vinayagam and paid tribute with a garland and offered condolences to the family."

Singer K S Chithra also tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the noted Singer, Music Director and Actor Manikka Vinayagam sir. May his soul rest in peace (folded hands emoji). #ManikkaVinayagam #KSChithra."

Manikka Vinayagam made his debut as a playback singer with the hit song Kannukulla Gelathi in Vikram-starrer Dhill. He made his acting debut with Thiruda Thirudi, in which he played the role of Dhanush's father.

Some of his popular songs include Vidai Kodu, Theradi Veethiyil, Subbamma Subbamma, Aiyyayoo, Naane Inthiran and America Endralum, Kattu Kattu and Koduva Meesai among others.

