Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor to skip theatres, opts for direct-OTT release via Disney Hotstar
tamil cinema

Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor to skip theatres, opts for direct-OTT release via Disney Hotstar

Doctor has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who rose to fame with Nayanthara starrer Kolamavu Kokila. He teams up with Sivakarthikeyan for the first time with this film.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Doctor stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s long-delayed Tamil thriller Doctor is said to have finally opted for direct-to-OTT release. As per reports, Doctor will skip theatres and release directly on Disney Hotstar.

Doctor has been eyeing a theatrical release since last year. However, the release has been stalled for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per a report by Let’s OTT, Disney Hotstar has acquired the rights of Doctor and it will be dubbed and released in three more languages.

Doctor has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who rose to fame with Nayanthara starrer Kolamavu Kokila. He teams up with Sivakarthikeyan for the first time.

Tipped to be an action comedy, the film marks the Tamil debut of Priyanka Mohan. “It is an action comedy; one half of the film will take place in Chennai and the other half will be set in Goa. The reason we titled it Doctor is because the film has elements that are related to doctors. Siva will sport a new look and has knocked off some kilos, too,” Nelson was quoted in a report by Times of India.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu says makers apologised for dropping her from film: ‘They were hesitant to reveal real reasons’

Nelson has revealed that he and Siva go back a long way. They’ve known each other for close to 14 years. “Siva and I go back a long way; we’ve known each other for almost 14 years now. We’ve always wanted to work together. This script began as a small idea and I soon developed it. He liked the story and things fell in place. I am super happy to work with my friends Siva and Anirudh again,” Nelson added.

Doctor, which has been jointly produced by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sivakarthikeyan ott tamil cinema nelson dilip kumar

Related Stories

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu jokes about Harshvardhan Rane's 'fetish for teeth', says she should've seen dentist before kissing scene

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 12:28 PM IST
music

Justin Bieber 'doesn't appreciate' fans waiting outside his New York apartment, asks them to leave. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 12:08 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way

Naughty elephant tries to ‘steal’ leftover milk from bottles, delights tweeple

Doggo’s meeting with favourite Disney character is all you need to see today

This doggo’s different personalities are making netizens melt. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP