Soori gets teary-eyed as Pa Vijay recalls when actor hung on rope to paint walls: ‘An ordinary man can make history’

Tamil actor Soori got emotional and teary-eyed at the promotional event of his upcoming film Mandaadi when lyricist Pa Vijay read a poem he wrote for him on stage. Soori did odd jobs and worked for daily wages before he found his footing in cinema. Vijay spoke of when Soori would hang from a rope to paint on walls, but he is now a celebrated actor.

Pa Vijay on Soori’s journey

Soori got emotional as Pa Vijay spoke about his rise in cinema.

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When Vijay began speaking about Soori on stage, the actor’s fans let out cheers that made the lyricist pause. He continued and said, “Soori is proof that an ordinary man can work in cinema and make history. His success isn’t a normal one. Everyone brings bouquets and gifts to him. I decided I wanted to give him something more, so I wrote him a poem.”

Soori, who was smiling widely, became teary-eyed and emotional as Vijay said, “Until yesterday, you were like a piece of paper that flew in the wind.” He also added, “Once upon a time, you hung on a rope and painted walls. Today, cinema is lifting you on its shoulders and taking you to the top.” The actor stood up, wiped away tears and folded his hands in gratitude.

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay continued, “My friend, climb to the peaks of victories. My dear Soori, may you live long,” as Soori bowed his head. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay continued, “My friend, climb to the peaks of victories. My dear Soori, may you live long,” as Soori bowed his head. {{/usCountry}}

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About Soori and his career

Ramalakshmanan Muthuchamy Thevar, who took the stage name Soori, moved to Chennai from Madurai in 1996 to become an actor. He took up odd jobs in the city to make ends meet. He would work as a junior artist in uncredited roles for years. In 2009, he earned the suffix ‘parotta’ due to a scene in the film Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. He worked in numerous films after that as a sidekick and comedian.

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In 2023, Soori finally realised his dream when Vetrimaaran cast him as the protagonist of Viduthalai Parts 1 and 2. There has been no looking back for him after, with the actor working as a lead in films such as Garudan, Kottukkaali, and more in 2024. Soori last starred in Maaman last year. He now has Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai and Mandaadi lined up for release this year. Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, which also stars Nivin Pauly and Anjali, premiered at the 2024 International Film Festival Rotterdam to rave reviews. It will be released in theatres on October 1.

Mandaadi is a sports drama directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and co-starring Telugu actor Suhas in his debut Tamil role, alongside Mahima Nambiar. The film will be released in theatres on September 10.