Soubin Shahir shares his own version of Vaaranam Aayiram dialogue with Suriya; his wife calls Tamil star ‘beautiful’

Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir and his wife, Jamia Zaheer, recently ran into Tamil star Suriya. Soubin couldn’t help but share his own version of a famous dialogue from Gautham Vasudev Menon’s 2008 hit Vaaranam Aayiram. His wife seemed to agree that Suriya was ‘beautiful/handsome’.

Soubin Shahir calls Suriya ‘beautiful’

Tamil star Suriya with Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir and his wife, Jamia Zaheer.

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Soubin posted a picture of himself and Jamia flanking Suriya in the picture. Soubin is dressed in a blue polo T-shirt and jeans, while Suriya is seen in a white T-shirt and casual trousers. Posting the picture on Instagram, Soubin referenced Suriya’s famous dialogue from Vaaranam Aayiram, writing, “Hi Suriya sir, I’m Soubin… naan idha solliye aaganum… neenga avalo azhagu! (I have to say this... You are so beautiful!)”

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{{^usCountry}} This is a reference to Suriya’s character, Krishnan, introducing himself to Simran’s Malini and saying, “Hi Malini, I am Krishnan. Naan idha solliye aaganum. Nee avvalavu azhagu.” He then added that his wife, Jamia, also agreed that Suriya was indeed beautiful/handsome, writing, “ It was genuinely a beautiful moment for me and my wife. She kept saying, “Inge ivlo azhagana oruthara yaarum paathirukka maattaanga!” (No one would have seen such a beautiful/handsome person here!)” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a reference to Suriya’s character, Krishnan, introducing himself to Simran’s Malini and saying, “Hi Malini, I am Krishnan. Naan idha solliye aaganum. Nee avvalavu azhagu.” He then added that his wife, Jamia, also agreed that Suriya was indeed beautiful/handsome, writing, “ It was genuinely a beautiful moment for me and my wife. She kept saying, “Inge ivlo azhagana oruthara yaarum paathirukka maattaanga!” (No one would have seen such a beautiful/handsome person here!)” {{/usCountry}}

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He summed it up with, “We all love you, sir (heart emoji) @actorsuriya.” Suriya’s fans couldn’t get enough of the caption, with many pointing it out in the comments. “Yessss.. We’ve Loved Him For Ages,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “And I’m in love with you ..bgm starts..!” adding to the dialogue. Many also commented with heart emojis and Suriya GIFs, with some pointing out how sweet it all was.

Vaaranam Aayiram is a 2008 hit which starred Suriya, Simran, Sameera Reddy and Ramya in lead roles. The Gautham Vasudev Menon film saw Suriya play dual roles as father-son Krishnan and Suriya.

Upcoming work

Soubin had a busy 2025, starring in Pravinkoodu Shappu, Machante Maalakha, and Paathirathri in Malayalam and Coolie with Rajinikanth in Tamil. He also played a cameo in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

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Suriya last starred in Kanguva in 2024 and Retro in 2025. His next film, Karuppu, with RJ Balaji and Trisha Krishnan, will be released in theatres on May 14. He also has a yet-to-be-titled film with Jithu Madhavan, who incidentally directed Soubin’s 2023 hit Romancham.

Suriya also has Vishwanath & Sons lined up with Venky Atluri of Lucky Baskhar-fame. The film is an age-gap love story, with Malayalam actor Mamitha Baiju also starring. He has yet to announce other upcoming films.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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