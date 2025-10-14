Soubin Shahir, fans come to Navya Nair's defence after she's touched without consent at Paathirathri event

Malayalam actors Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir recently promoted their film Paathirathri at the HiLITE Mall in Kozhikode. A video that has now surfaced online shows Navya being touched by a man without her consent as she passes by, and Soubin having to intervene. Here’s what happened. Soubin Shahir intervened after Navya Nair was touched without her consent at their film's event. (Credit: Indian Cinema Gallery/Instagram)

Navya Nair touched without consent at event

In a video posted by an Instagram page, Navya can be seen walking through a crowd at the mall with security trying their best to keep people off bay. However, a man can be seen reaching his hand out and touching her back without consent. Navya looked startled for a second before glaring at the man. Soubin, who was walking behind her, put his hand out to shield her as soon as he realised what was happening.

Navya Nair targeted with misogynistic comments

After the video began circulating online, a section of people began making misogynistic comments about how she was fine when Soubin touched her, versus the man. Defending Navya and Soubin, one fan wrote, “Soubin was showing the protective gesture. And she knows that it's him.” Another wrote, “Permission is needed to put hands on someone's body... Soubin is just trying to protect her.”

Others also left comments on how it wasn’t okay for the man to touch her without her consent, pointing out that it was good of Soubin to step up in the moment instead of letting it go. One fan called out the misogyny, writing, “Feeling sick reading such negative comments blaming her & age shaming her. Just imagine how would a girl feel when being touched forcefully by any random man.”

Navya and Soubin are playing cops in the upcoming Malayalam film Paathirathri. Directed by Ratheena and produced by Benzy Productions, the film tells the story of police officers Hareesh and Jancy, who stumble upon a mysterious event at midnight. It will be released in theatres on 17 October.