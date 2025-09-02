Soubin Shahir denied permission to attend Dubai event amid Manjummel Boys financial fraud case

Actor and producer Soubin Shahir was denied permission to travel to UAE over a financial fraud case linked to the hit Malayalam film Manjummel Boys. As per India Today, Soubin sought approval to travel this month. Soubin Shahir has been embroiled in the financial fraud case since July.

The Ernakulam Magistrate Court, however, rejected his plea. Soubin wanted to travel on September 5 for the award show in Dubai. Soubin was arrested in July this year in connection with the case but released the same day on anticipatory bail, as per the report.

About Soubin's financial fraud case

Later, Soubin requested the court for relaxation of his bail conditions to travel outside India. In July, he was questioned at the Maradu police station. Later, Soubin told reporters that he provided all the documents sought by investigators and also submitted his mobile phone on time. "I believe the investigators are now convinced with the facts. Let them examine the documents and take a decision," he had said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Soubin also clarified that he was not arrested. Police sources had confirmed that Soubin had been granted conditional bail by the Kerala High Court, so his arrest was not recorded. Shahir, his father Babu Shahir, and co-producer Sean Antony have previously been questioned by police in the case.

As per the court's order, Maradu police submitted a report to the high court. The report alleged that the accused conspired to cheat the complainant. The actor was interrogated in connection with a complaint filed by Siraj Valiyathura, who alleged that the producers promised a 40 per cent profit share over his ₹7 crore investment during the production of Manjummel Boys.

Siraj claimed he was not paid his share of the profits. The producers of Manjummel Boys dismissed the allegations, saying that Siraj had failed to provide the investment amount on time, which caused delays in the film’s shooting schedule.

About Manjummel Boys

The 2024 Malayalam-language survival thriller film is written and directed by Chidambaram. It is produced by Soubin, Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony under Parava Films. The film stars Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman and Shebin Benson. The film earned ₹167.1 crore gross in India and collected ₹240.5 crore globally, as per Sacnilk.com.

About Soubin's recent film

Soubin was last seen in Coolie, a Tamil action thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film features Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde were seen in special appearances.