Soubin Shahir claims he was at police station for questioning, not arrested in Manjummel Boys financial fraud case

Actor and producer Soubin Shahir appeared before police in Kochi on Tuesday for questioning in connection with a financial fraud case linked to the hit Malayalam film Manjummel Boys. After questioning at the Maradu police station, Soubin told reporters that he provided all the documents sought by investigators and also submitted his mobile phone on time. Soubin Shahir both starred in and produced Chidambaram's Manjummel Boys.

Soubin Shahir clarifies news of arrest in financial fraud case

On Tuesday, news broke that Soubin, along with his father Babu Shahir and Shawn Anthony, had been arrested and released on bail. However, Soubin denied that he had been arrested, claiming he had been at the police station for questioning. According to PTI, he said, “I believe the investigators are now convinced by the facts. Let them examine the documents and take a decision.” Police sources, however, confirmed that Soubin was granted conditional bail by the Kerala High Court, as per PTI, explaining why his arrest was not recorded.

The financial fraud case involving Manjummel Boys team

Soubin was interrogated in connection with a complaint filed by Siraj Valiyathura, who alleged that the producers promised a 40 per cent profit share over his ₹7 crore investment during the production of Manjummel Boys. As per the court's order, Maradu police are continuing their investigation and have submitted a report to the HC. The report alleges that the accused conspired to cheat the complainant.

According to an Asianet report, the court had directed that the actor be present for questioning while granting anticipatory bail. The court also directed that the accused should not be questioned in custody and should be released on bail if arrested. The HC rejected the producers’ request to quash the case and turned down the police’s request to question them in custody.

According to Sacnilk, Manjummel Boys made ₹240.5 crore worldwide. It is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 and the second highest-grossing Malayalam film ever after Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan.

With inputs from PTI