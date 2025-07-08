Soubin Shahir arrested in Manjummel Boys financial fraud case; released on bail

Malayalam actor-producer Soubin Shahir was arrested in a financial fraud case related to the hit 2024 film Manjummel Boys, which he both produced and starred in. An Asianet report claims that apart from Soubin, producers Babu Shahir and Shawn Anthony were also arrested by the police before being released on bail. Soubin Shahir and the cast of Chidambaram's 2024 hit film Manjummel Boys.

Soubin Shahir arrested for financial fraud

According to the report, the Maradu police in Kerala arrested Soubin and the producers and released them after registering their arrests as they had anticipatory bail. The court had directed that the actor be present for questioning while granting anticipatory bail. The court also directed that the accused should not be questioned in custody and should be released on bail if arrested. Soubin, Babu and Shawn were all released on bail on Tuesday.

The financial fraud case against Manjummel Boys team

The producers of the Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys are accused of embezzling ₹7 crore by promising a 40% profit share. In 2024, the High Court considered the case when the police filed an affidavit stating that the producers shouldn’t be granted bail. The HC rejected the producers’ request to quash the case and turned down the police’s request to question them in custody.

The police claim a proper investigation must be made into the income received from the film. The police filed an investigation report against Soubin and co, stating that the fraud was pre-planned, making the complainant believe the first schedule was completed even before filming had begun.

According to Sacnilk, the film made ₹240.5 crore worldwide. It is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 and the second highest-grossing Malayalam film ever after Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan.

About Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is directed by Chidambaram and stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman and Shebin Benson. It is based on a real incident that took place at the Guna caves in 2006. Earlier, Ilaiyaraaja sued the producers over unauthorised usage of the song Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan from Gunaa.