Malayalam film industry suffers 700 crore loss in 2024 despite success with Manjummel Boys, The Goat Life, Aavesham

Looking back at 2024, one might believe that the Malayalam film industry fared better than most, churning out good films that garnered attention. However, IE reports that the Kerala Film Producers’ Association released a statement that paints a completely different picture. (Also Read: HT Rewind 2024: South films beyond Pushpa 2, Maharaja, Bhairathi Ranagal, Manjummel Boys that grabbed eyeballs) A still from Malayalam film industry's highest grosser in 2024, Manjummel Boys.

Mollywood in ₹ 700 crore loss

Films like Manjummel Boys, The Goat Life, Aavesham, Premalu, and ARM performed well, making over ₹100 crore this year, becoming the industry’s highest-grossers. Films like Kishkinda Kaandam, Guruvayur Ambalanadayil and Varshangalkku Sesham brought in over ₹75 crore.

However, the association reportedly revealed that only 26 of the 199 Malayalam films produced this year were successful. With the total production cost of these films hitting ₹1000 crore, only ₹300 crore was recovered, resulting in a ₹700 crore loss. Increasing production costs of films and actors’ salaries have been pointed out as the reason for unrecovered money.

The producers’ association also wrote about the need to bring people back to the theatres in 2025. Mollywood saw numerous re-releases in 2024, with films like Manichitrathazhu, Devadoothan, and Valiyettan finding a new audience. As the year ends, Unni Mukundan’s Marco continues to fare decently at the box office as Mohanlal’s Barroz struggles to stay afloat.

Mollywood’s highest-grossers in 2024

According to Sacnilk, Manjummel Boys earned ₹141.61 crore net in India and ₹240.5 crore worldwide. Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life brought ₹85.01 crore in India and ₹157.35 crore worldwide.

Aavesham earned ₹85.15 crore in India and ₹154.79 crore worldwide, while Premalu collected ₹75.37 crore in India and ₹131.18 crore worldwide. ARM earned ₹63.99 crore in India and ₹107.3 crore worldwide.

Given that the Malayalam film industry has some key films planned for next year starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, it remains to be seen how they’ll fare.