HT Rewind 2024: South films beyond Pushpa 2, Maharaja, Bhairathi Ranagal, Manjummel Boys that grabbed eyeballs

It's been a stellar year for south Indian cinema, with the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries churning out hits such as Pushpa 2: The Rule, Kalki 2898 AD, The GOAT, Amaran, Bhairathi Ranagal, UI, Premalu and Manjummel Boys. But looking beyond the numbers these films churned out, south cinema also made some critically acclaimed films that celebrated the best of cinema. A still from the Malayalam film All We Imagine As Light.

Telugu cinema

Sure, films like HanuMan, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Tillu Square, and Mathu Vadalara 2 grabbed the most attention, but some heartfelt films were also released in Tollywood this year. Rohit-Sasi’s indie film Double Engine, a story about friends looking for a double-headed snake, got a limited release but got good reviews. Dushyanth Katikaneni’s Ambajipeta Marriage Band told the story of twins embroiled in caste politics. And Vidyadhar Kagita’s Gaami was sensitive regarding gender and mental health.

Tamil cinema

Beyond Maharaja, Meiyazhagan and Viduthalai Part 2, Kollywood also released films like Lubber Pandhu, Vaazhai and Demonte Colony 2. Tamizharasan Pachamuthu’s Lubber Pandhu explored how a gully cricket rivalry escalates due to a romantic relationship. Mari Selvaraj’s Vaazhai explored the idea of a lost childhood through the eyes of a 12-year-old. R Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Demonte Colony 2 proved that horror comedy sequels can work when made well.

Kannada cinema

One of the most overlooked film industries until recently, Kannada cinema has more to offer than the highly popular Max or Bagheera. Bengaluru Srinidhi’s Blink explored the story of a man whose ability to control his blinking becomes a curse. Sandeep Sunkad’s Shakhahaari is a murder mystery set in a restaurant that involves innocent lives. Jaishankar Aryar’s critically acclaimed Shivamma Yarehanchinala, backed by Rishab Shetty, shows the consequences of a poor woman investing money in an MLM scheme.

Malayalam cinema

As always, Malayalam cinema had a stellar year, consistently producing good stories. But this list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Payal Kapadia’s Grand Prix-winning film, All We Imagine As Light. The story exploring the Malayali migrant experience in Mumbai is unmissable. Anand Ekarshi’s Aattam won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film, exploring the story of an assault in a theatre troupe. Rahul Sadasivan’s Bramayugam plays out like a wicked fairytale in monochrome, making it hard to avert your eyes.