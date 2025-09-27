Suriya and Jyotika's 17-year-old daughter Diya makes her directorial debut with Leading Light. Here's what it's about

Actor couple Suriya and Jyotika's 17-year-old daughter Diya Suriya has followed her parents' footsteps and entered the entertainment world. Diya is making her directorial debut with the film, Leading Light. The film is being produced by Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment. Suriya and Jyotika are parents to 17-year-old Diya.

Suriya, Jyotika's 17-year-old daughter turns director

The screening for the 'Oscar qualifying run' is going on at the Regency Theatre, California. It will continue from September 26 to October 2. The docu-drama discusses the experiences of "Women Gaffers of Bollywood." 2D Entertainment shared the poster on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

The caption read, "#LeadingLight The untold stories of Women behind the scenes - A docu-drama that discusses the experiences of Women Gaffers of Bollywood. Screening for the 'Oscar qualifying run' at the Regency Theatre, LA, California. Congratulations, our dearest #DiyaSuriya, on this exceptional feat and on shedding light on the contributions of these hidden gems."

Fans laud Diya

"Catch it on screens from Sept 26th to October 2nd at 12:00 PM Show. Written and directed by #DiyaSuriya, produced by #Jyotika #Suriya," it concluded. Reacting to the post, fans showered Diya with love. A person wrote, "Congratulations Diya. Hope it does extremely well." A tweet read, "Blessings and good wishes." A fan commented, "This is good news. At such a young age."

About Diya's film Leading Light

As per regencymovies.com, the film “is a powerful 13-minute documentary that uncovers the rarely told narratives of women gaffers in Mumbai's Bollywood film industry.” It stated, "Through intimate interviews with three pioneering women, the film captures their experiences of working behind the camera in an environment where they are often the only women on set.

More about Diya

Diya made her debut just a few months after she passed out of the University of Southern California, USA. In May, in a joint post, Suriya and Jyoti shared a post of Diya on Instagram. They captioned it, "All we feel right now is … PROUD. May your choices reflect your hopes and not your fears. All the very best, Diya. Amma Appa’s blessings forever ."

About Jyotika and Suriya, their films

Jyotika and Suriya tied the knot on September 11, 2006. They have two children: Diya (born in 2007) and son Dev (born in 2010). The duo starred in seven films together, the first being Poovellam Kettuppar (1999).

Fans will see Suriya in Karuppa, directed by RJB. The film also stars Trisha, Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivadha, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy. He is also a part of Suriya 46, directed by Venky Atluri. The film stars Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar.

Jyotika recently starred in Dabba Cartel, a film about a group of women running a drug cartel while pretending to operate a food delivery business. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand.