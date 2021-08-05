Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Suriya announces four upcoming Tamil productions for Amazon Prime release
tamil cinema

Suriya announces four upcoming Tamil productions for Amazon Prime release

Actor-producer Suriya has announced four new projects which will launch directly on Amazon Prime Video.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Suriya on the poster for Jai Bhim.

Actor Suriya on Thursday announced that four of his upcoming Tamil production ventures, including Jai Bhim which stars himself in the lead role, have opted for an Amazon Prime release.

Suriya took to Twitter to make the announcement. He said, starting from September, there’ll be one release every month.

The four films are Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, UdanPirappe, Jai Bhim and OhMyDog.

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum is a drama about raising bulls and breaking barriers. Directed by Arisil Moorthy, the film stars Murugan Vadivel, Ramya Pandian and Vani Bhojan among others. The film premieres this September.

Udan Pirappe stars Jyotika and Sasikumar as siblings. It’s said to be a story about sibling love and their emotions. It has been directed by ERA Saravanan. The film will release in October.

The third release will be Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim, a legal drama based on true events. The film sees Suriya play a lawyer for the first time. It has been directed by T.S Gnanavel. Jai Bhim will premiere in November.

The fourth release in December will be Oh My Dog, starring Arun Vijay and his son Aarnav Vijay. It is said to be about the bond between a young boy and his dog. The film is directed by Sarov Shanmugam.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan on Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce: 'I don’t think they were happy together'

All these films have been jointly produced by Suriya and his wife Jyotika. Jyotika’s Tamil legal drama Pon Magal Vandhal was the first release from 2D Entertainment to skip theatres and land directly on an OTT platform. The film premiered on Amazon Prime.

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru had also skipped theatres and released directly on Amazon Prime.

