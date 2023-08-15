Suriya denies settling in Mumbai: ‘Both my children are studying there’

Suriya is a leading actor of Tamil cinema. He is currently working as Badu PC in Siruthai Siva's upcoming movie Kanguva. He recently came to Chennai and met the fans who had donated blood on his birthday, thanked them and took some photos. (Also read: Samantha Akkineni reacts to rumours that she’s relocating to Mumbai)

Suriya has given an explanation to the news that he has settled down in Mumbai with Jyothika and their kids

At this event, he clarified the news that he is settled in Mumbai. Talking about this, he said, “You are saying on social media that I have settled in Mumbai. Nothing like that. Both children are studying in Mumbai. I used to go there just to see them. By the way I am in Chennai."

The shoot for film Kanguva is wrapped up. He shared the ‘title look’ for the film in April. “Sheer joy working with Siva & Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #kanguva,” he wrote as he shared a motion poster. In July, the first glimpse of the magnum opus was shared on the Tamil superstar's 48th birthday. Suriya wrote in a tweet, “Overwhelmed & humbled… will strive harder… thank you all for your kind wishes and the amazing response for #KanguvaGlimpse feeling blessed!! Special thanks to all my brothers and sisters for doing several welfare activities across the States. Heart-filled!”

Kanguva, billed as a "mighty valiant saga", is being directed by filmmaker Siva. It is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green and also features actor Disha Patani. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

"The fearless man. The wild life. The powerful story. Get ready to witness it all... The King is here," Studio Green posted on Twitter alongside the first video glimpse of the movie. Suriya, who won the best actor National Award for Soorarai Pottru in 2022, also shared the first glimpse on his Twitter page.

The first glimpse is released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English languages. It will be out in four more languages soon.

According to the makers, "Kanguva will be raw, rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film."

Kanguva will be released in 3D in 10 different languages. The film is currently under production and makers will reveal further details about the project in near future.

