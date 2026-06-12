Suriya gifts RJ Balaji a swanky new SUV, drives him around town to celebrate Karuppu's 340 crore success. Watch

Tamil star Suriya is on a roll after the success of his most recent film, Karuppu. After gifting Mahindra BE6 Batman edition cars to cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor R Kalaivanan, and music composer Sai Abhyankkar, he gifted a brand-new SUV to RJ Balaji. He also drove the actor-filmmaker around town in the swanky new car to celebrate the film’s ₹340 crore success.

Suriya gifts RJ Balaji new car after Karuppu’s success

Suriya gifted RJ Balaji a brand new car to thank him for Karuppu's success.

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On Friday, Balaji posted pictures and videos of himself with Suriya on Instagram. The pictures show them both hugging and posing together. The video shows Suriya driving Balaji around town. The car’s interior is still covered in plastic as an excited Balaji selects a radio station for them to listen to. He later tells Suriya, “Wow, so nice, sir. I like this. Thank you so much.”

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{{^usCountry}} Posting them, Balaji wrote, “And this is Us…! (red heart emojis) From day ONE, you believed in me. That ONE trust, turned a dream into reality, That ONE support, became the beginning of a new journey in my life. Booooooooom…. #Karuppu happened…! (heart on fire emojis).” The filmmaker-actor had recently faced Suriya's fans' wrath after he revealed Karuppu was initially intended for Vijay and had credited him for ‘starting it all’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Posting them, Balaji wrote, “And this is Us…! (red heart emojis) From day ONE, you believed in me. That ONE trust, turned a dream into reality, That ONE support, became the beginning of a new journey in my life. Booooooooom…. #Karuppu happened…! (heart on fire emojis).” The filmmaker-actor had recently faced Suriya's fans' wrath after he revealed Karuppu was initially intended for Vijay and had credited him for ‘starting it all’. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also added, “What started as a promise I made to you became a reality as this mega blockbuster….!!! None of this would have been possible without the ONE and ONLY @actorsuriya sir !!! (folded hands emojis) You’ve changed my life forever, love you sir (red heart emojis) Thank you for the trust, respect and most importantly this beautiful relationship that I will cherish forever…! (evil eye emojis).” Karuppu’s ₹ 340 crore success {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also added, “What started as a promise I made to you became a reality as this mega blockbuster….!!! None of this would have been possible without the ONE and ONLY @actorsuriya sir !!! (folded hands emojis) You’ve changed my life forever, love you sir (red heart emojis) Thank you for the trust, respect and most importantly this beautiful relationship that I will cherish forever…! (evil eye emojis).” Karuppu’s ₹ 340 crore success {{/usCountry}}

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Minutes before Balaji posted, Karuppu’s production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, announced that the film had grossed over ₹340 crore worldwide. “The roaring divine blockbuster of the year (blast emoji) #Karuppu enters its unbeatable 5th week with 340+ CRORES WORLDWIDE GROSS!” they wrote, making the announcement. Karuppu is Suriya’s highest-grossing film yet. It gave him a much-needed hit after Kanguva and Retro’s disappointing box office results.

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Karuppu began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 12 in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, and in Telugu as Veerabhadrudu. Apart from Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji, the film also stars Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Sshivada, Swasika, and Supreeth Reddy. The film tells the story of a guardian deity, Karuppusamy, who’s challenged by a corrupt lawyer, Baby Kannan, to deliver justice without resorting to either his powers or corruption. The film received mixed reviews but was praised for its performances.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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