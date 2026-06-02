RJ Balaji meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay after saying he was the original choice for Karuppu: ‘Feels unreal’

Taking to his X account, Balaji shared a pair of pictures where he was seen with Vijay. The two of them stood and smiled for the shot. In the caption, Balaji wrote, "With the man who started it all for #Karuppu !!! Wow…! Feels unreal to meet him now as the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil nadu !!! Same love, warmth, kindness and calmness…!!!

RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan -starrer Karuppu was released in theatres on May 15 to mixed reviews from critics. But the film has performed very well at the box office, crossing ₹300 crore worldwide. The director had revealed days after the release that Karuppu was initially planned with Vijay in mind but he chose to retire from acting and join politics. On Tuesday, RJ Balaji met Vijay and shared how ‘surreal’ it felt to see him as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu now.

More details In an interview with THR India, Balaji shared that the film was initially written for actor-turned-politician Vijay. He said, “This was supposed to be his last film, so we had two or three meetings over a period of time, discussing his political entry and deciding which film he should do as his final project.”

However, Vijay eventually opted out of the film. Balaji later narrated the script to Suriya, who reportedly loved the concept and also suggested changes that helped shape the final version of the screenplay. Talking about Vijay stepping away from the project, Balaji said, “I felt his reasons were justified. I told him, ‘Sir, I absolutely respect your decision. Thank you so much.’ By then, I had already narrated two stories to him after he asked me if I had something suitable. I considered that itself a huge sign of respect for my work and creativity.”

The fantasy action drama revolves around the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu, who disguises himself as a lawyer to fight corruption within a legal system, exploiting a young girl awaiting a liver transplant. Alongside Suriya, the film stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji, along with Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy in key roles.

Last month, C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the presence of family members and hundreds of supporters. Meanwhile, his final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, has remained stalled for more than five months.