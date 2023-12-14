Suriya and Jyotika come together with Shabana Azmi for a happy photo; check it out

Doing rounds on social media is a picture of actors Suriya and Jyotika with Shabana Azmi. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing for a click with the veteran actor, all smiles. Seemingly taken at a cinema hall, the picture was shared by a fan of Suriya on social media. (Also Read: Suriya reviews 'progressive film' Kaathal The Core, praises Mammootty, wife Jyotika)

Suriya and Jyotika's pic with Shabana

Jyotika and Suriya posed for a click with Shabana Azmi

A fan account shared the picture on Wednesday, writing, “SuJyo,” with a heart emoji. In the picture, Suriya can be seen dressed in a blue shirt and a pair of white trousers. Jyotika can be seen dressed in a comfy black outfit. Shabana looked radiant in a green, printed outfit as she posed for the click. Another unidentified woman can also be seen in the picture. Suriya, Jyotika and Shabana have not shared it on their social media or spoken about bumping into each other.

Upcoming work

Suriya, who was last seen as Rolex in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, will soon be seen in Kanguva. Directed by Siva and written by Adi Narayana, the film also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in their Tamil debuts. Devi Sri Prasad will compose music for the film. Shooting for the film commenced in 2022 and post-production began in 2023. Kanguva is slated to hit screens in 2024.

Jyotika was last seen as Omana in the Malayalam film Kaathal - The Core. The film and her performance in the Mammootty co-starrer was received well by critics and audience alike. She will soon be seen in Hindi projects titled Sri and Black Magic. Filming for the former film is currently in progress.

Shabana made waves with her roles in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Ghoomer this year. In the former, she played the former flame of Dhamendra’s character, someone she reunites with later in life. In the latter, she played a supportive grandmother who encourages a cricketer to follow her dream. She will soon be seen in Bun Tikki by Faraz Ansari, who also directed the short film she starred in titled Sheer Qorma.

