News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Suriya shares rare pic with Jyotika on Diwali: 'Thank you for showing us how to celebrate life'

Suriya shares rare pic with Jyotika on Diwali: 'Thank you for showing us how to celebrate life'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 13, 2023 05:40 PM IST

Suriya shared a cute picture of himself and Jyotika celebrating Diwali. Along with their photo, the actor wrote a heartfelt caption for his wife.

Suriya and Jyotika have been one of the most popular celebrity couples in Tamil cinema since the early 2000s, having acted together in various films. The couple married in 2006. Suriya and Jyotika rarely share personal pictures on social media, but often praise each other in interviews. On Monday, Suriya took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Jyotika from their Diwali celebration. Also read: Why Jyothika married Suriya just a month after he proposed

Jyotika and Suriya pose together on Diwali.
Jyotika and Suriya pose together on Diwali.

Suriya's Diwali post

The actors were dressed in ethnic looks, While Suriya wore a pale purple shirt with mundu, Jyotika was in a pink and golden look. Suriya kept his arm around Jyotika as the two smiled looking into the camera. The picture was from their Diwali festivities and had the couple posing outdoor near a tree decorated with orange and yellow marigold flowers and string lights. “Thank you pondatti (wife) for showing us how to celebrate life,” Suriya wrote in his caption for Jyotika.

Reactions to their photo

"Husband like Suriya is not a green flag. You are a total green forest Suriya," commented a fan. Another wrote, "King of romance." A fan also wrote, "Them showing what a happy and healthy relationship looks like."

Suriya and Jyotika, co-stars of films like Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, married in September 2006. They are parents to a daughter named Diya and son Dev.

Suriya and Jyotika's recent projects

Suriya recently starred in the critically-acclaimed Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. He also had a cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He will also have a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Jyotika, who is known for her work in movies such as Ponmagal Vandhal, Seetha Kalyanam, 36 Vayadhinile, Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Pachchakili Muthucharamnd, among many others, is prepping for her Hindi film comback, Sri. She runs the production studio 2D Entertainment with her husband Suriya.

