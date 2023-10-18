Why Jyothika married Suriya just a month after he proposed: ‘I had earned all the money I needed’

Popular actor Jyothika celebrates her 45th birthday on Wednesday. The Tamil star is married to actor Suriya and has often spoken about him and their beautiful relationship. (Also read:Kangana Ranaut encouraged by Jyothika's remark, says it is 'impossible to match up to her brilliance' in Chandramukhi 2) Jyothika was in a secure but fatigued head space with Suriya proposed to her.

In an interview given to the Gallata YouTube channel in 2018, and another interview given to Behindwoods YouTube channel in 2020, she shared some intimate details about her marriage. In those interviews, she shared details about how love blossomed between her and her husband Suriya.

Revealing the reason she tied the knot with Suriya, she said, “The reason I decided that I wanted Surya for myself was the respect he gave me. We first came together in the film Poovellam Kettuppar. He spoke to me very casually. That appealed to me a lot."

“Following that, we acted together in almost seven films. When a director explains a romantic scene involving the heroine, Surya acts only to the extent the director desires. He doesn’t take undue advantage,” she said about her husband.

She added that Suriya respects other women as well. “One could say that respect attracted me,” she said.

About the toll that her work life took on her, she said, “I spent time from 9 in the morning to 6 in the evening at shoots for about 10 years, and it had created a sort of fatigue in me. I had earned the money I needed by then. It was at this point that Surya proposed to me. Even my family agreed. Without thinking further, I got married the very next month.”

She showered more praises on Suriya. "I’m not saying this lightly. He is very sincere as a father. Not just as a father, even as a husband, he is very sincere. Seeing the way Surya conducts himself, the husbands nearby would be warned by their wives saying ‘Look at him’. He has not forgotten any of the good days till now. He remembers everything," she said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail