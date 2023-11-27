Suriya reviews 'progressive film' Kaathal The Core, praises Mammootty, wife Jyotika: Even silent shots spoke volumes

Suriya has reviewed the new film Kaathal-The Core, which stars his wife Jyotika and Mammootty. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Suriya shared a poster featuring the lead actors in the film. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Mammootty and Jyothika-starrer Kaathal The Core, calls it 'movie of the year') Suriya with Mammootty and Jyotika on the set of Kaathal.

Suriya reviews Kaathal-The Core

Sharing the poster, Suriya wrote, "When Beautiful minds come together we get movies like #Kaathalthecore. What a progressive film hats off to this beautiful team! @Mammootty sir for the love for good cinema and inspiration."

He also wrote, "@Jeobabymusic even the silent shots spoke volumes, the writers @adarshsukumaran_ @PaulsonSkaria for showing us this world! And my Omana @Jyotika for winning all hearts showing what love can be!!! Superlative (red heart emoji) @mammoottykampany." Kaathal-The Core hit the theatres on November 23.

Samantha had also praised the film

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised Kaathal too. She posted a poster of the film on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Movie of the year (white heart emoticon). Do yourself a favour and watch this beautiful yey powerful gem of a film. #Kaathalthecore @mammootty Sir you are my hero. I will not be able to get over this performance for a long long time. @jyotika Love youu @jeobabymusic legendary."

About Kaathal-The Core

Directed by Jeo Baby of The Great Indian Kitchen fame, the film marks Mammootty and Jyotika's first film together. Penned by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, the film has been produced by Mammootty Kampany and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. The movie also features actors Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni and Sudhi Kozhikodein in key roles.

In the movie, Mammootty stars as Mathew Devassy, a retired banker-turned-politician, and Jyotika as his wife Omana Mathew. The film revolves around their marriage dynamics amidst a tight-knit village community. Mammootty is seen in the role of a closeted gay man. It is his falling out with wife and the resultant legal battle, which then goes on to affect his political ambitions and the lives of the people around them.

Suriya's upcoming projects

Fans will see Suriya along with Disha Patani in the upcoming film Kanguva which will show him as a warrior. Studio Green in association with UV Creations is producing Kanguva. The action-packed drama is planned to release in early 2024. He will also be seen in Suriya 43 alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh.

