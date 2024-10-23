New Delhi, Director Rohit Shetty and Bollywood star Ajay Devgn have made the "Singham" franchise "bigger and better" in Hindi, says actor Suriya, who portrayed the titular cop in the original Tamil film series "Singam". Suriya looking forward to 'Singham Again': Makes you happy when legends give you mutual respect

After his "Singam" released in 2010, Shetty and Devgn joined hands for its Hindi remake "Singham", which came out a year later. The duo have since expanded the franchise into an ambitious copverse also starring Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh's characters Veer Sooryavanshi and Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao.

Suriya said several of his Tamil films, including "Ghajini", "Kaakha Kaakha", and "Soorarai Pottru" have been adapted in Hindi.

"Everywhere I travel in India, they recognise me and connect with 'Singam'. We didn't promote or release the film . Be it through channels or mobiles, the penetration has been amazing. The love is huge. They recreated it in Hindi and made it even bigger and better...

"It only makes you happy when legends, people who you respect a lot like Aamir sir, Ajay sir, Akshay sir... When they give you that mutual respect and they take up that content and say 'we would want to recreate it and enact the same thing again'. And when they own such scripts, it gives a lot of respect to the entire cast, crew, director and producer," the actor told PTI in an interview here.

Suriya, who has played Duraisingam/ Singam in three Tamil movies "Singam" , "Singam II" and "Si3" , said he is really happy for the team of "Singham Again".

"To see the parallel with Ramayana , I'm really looking forward to the content and to see all the star cast," he added.

"Singham Again", which marks the third "Singham" movie and the fifth film in Shetty's cinematic universe, will release on Diwali on November 1.

"Singam" producer K E Gnanavel Raja, who also backed Suriya's upcoming film "Kanguva", said he loved the trailer of "Singham Again".

"There are a lot of goosebumps moments in the trailer. The way he connected Ramayana, it was superb. I'll be at the theatre to watch the film's first day first show," he said.

Also starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, "Kanguva" will hit the screens on November 14.

