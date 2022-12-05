Suriya opts out of Vanangaan, director Bala says 'it was a decision he made in his best interest'

Filmmaker Bala on Sunday released a statement in which he confirmed that Suriya will no longer star in his upcoming Tamil project, Vanangaan. Confirming that Suriya has opted out of the project over mutual agreement, Bala said that he had doubts over the story being suitable for Suriya after making some minor changes. Bala hopes to reunite with Suriya for another film. Also read: Suriya says Prabhas bowled him over by feeding him biryani cooked by mom

Suriya and Bala were all set to work together for the third time in Vanangaan. They had reunited after two decades and the project had recently gone on the floors. The National award-winning filmmaker has now said that the project will be made with another hero.

“I wanted to direct a movie called Vanangaan with my brother Suriya. But due to some changes in the story, I now have doubts whether this story will be suitable for Suriya. He has full faith in me and in this story. It is my duty as a brother to not cause any embarrassment to my younger brother who has so much love, respect and trust. So, both of us have discussed and unanimously decided that Suriya will withdraw from the movie. It was a decision he made in his best interest, although he was saddened by it,” said Bala in his statement.

It has also been confirmed that Suriya’s production house 2D Entertainment, which was originally supposed to bankroll the project, has also withdrawn from it.

Suriya was recently seen in an important cameo in Kamal Haasan’s latest release, Vikram. He played a character called Rolex.

Suriya is also making his entry into Bollywood as a producer as his company 2D Entertainment will be producing the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, with Akshay Kumar in the lead opposite Bhumi Pednekar. It was recently revealed that the actor also has a cameo in the Hindi version, which is rumoured to be titled Start-up.

