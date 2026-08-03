Suriya reveals secret to everlasting love with Jyotika before 20th wedding anniversary: ‘Stand by them, respect them’

Actors Suriya and Jyotika remain among the most beloved couples in Kollywood, having been married for close to 20 years now. At a promotional event for his upcoming film, Vishwanath & Sons, in Chennai, Suriya revealed the secret to everlasting love. Addressing his fans, the actor stated how love for a partner must also be aided by respect.

Suriya’s secret to long marriage with Jyotika

Jyotika and Suriya have been married for 20 years now after dating for a few years.

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Suriya spoke about love at the film’s event and said that it’s not something that must end once you’re married. “I think love should be everlasting. It shouldn’t end once you tie the knot. You should keep loving every day, even if you've been together for 20 years. You should keep loving and continue to respect your partner,” he said.

The actor acknowledged that people and priorities change. However, the fans were urged to maintain their love for their partner. “We all change, both men and women. The maturity at 20 will not be the same when you hit 25 or 50. Things will change, minds will change, and priorities will change, but that love and affection must never change. That’s the only advice I can give regarding love,” added Suriya.

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{{^usCountry}} “When we get married, be it in looking after the house or the children, it’s the women who compromise on everything,” further explained Suriya, adding, “Women are the only ones to do that. For their success, you must salute them not 10 but 100 times. Stand by them, love them, give them the respect they deserve.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When we get married, be it in looking after the house or the children, it’s the women who compromise on everything,” further explained Suriya, adding, “Women are the only ones to do that. For their success, you must salute them not 10 but 100 times. Stand by them, love them, give them the respect they deserve.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Suriya and Jyotika

Suriya and Jyotika met while working together in the 1999 Tamil film Poovellam Kettuppar, and they began dating. They married on September 11, 2006, in Chennai after receiving approval from their families and career stability. Their daughter, Diya, was born in 2007, and their son, Dev, was born in 2010. While Suriya was consistent in his work, Jyotika worked on and off in films through the years.

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Jyotika recently returned to Hindi cinema with the 2024 films Shaitaan and Srikanth, after a long career in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She last starred in the Prime Video court drama System this year. Suriya tasted success with Karuppu this year, in which he played the titular deity. His next film, Vishwanath & Sons by Venky Atluri, will be released on August 14. The yet-to-be-titled Suriya 47 and Suriya 48 are directed by Jithu Madhavan and T.J. Gnanavel, respectively.