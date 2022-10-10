Suriya reveals he wanted to say no to playing Rolex in Kamal Haasan's Vikram: 'Did it for just one man'

Actor Suriya on Sunday spoke about the possibility of doing a film based on his highly popular character Rolex from Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. Suriya’s cameo as the crime lord Rolex in Vikram was one of the highlights of the movie and it was widely celebrated by audiences. However, the actor revealed that he almost said no to the role when it was offered to him as he wasn't very keen on doing it. Also read: Kamal Haasan gifts his Rolex watch worth ₹47 lakh to Suriya for playing Rolex in Vikram

At the Filmfare Awards 2022 South on Sunday night, Suriya won the best actor award for his performance in Soorarai Pottru. As the actor came came on stage to receive the award, chants of Rolex were heard in the audience. When actor Ramesh Aravind, who was hosting the event, asked Suriya about Rolex's return, Suriya said, ‘I think time will answer’ He further added, “If it comes, I will do it”.

A clip from the event in which Suriya talks about his possible Rolex spinoff has surfaced on social media. Talking more about the character, Suriya said he accepted the offer for just Kamal Haasan. “Whatever I’m today, no matter what I’m doing in life, Kamal sir would’ve always been my inspiration. When he called and said there’s an opportunity, I didn’t want to let go of it. I want to share this with everyone. Whenever you’re scared, that’s when you want to jump. It was a last minute decision. I was going to call and tell Lokesh, I won’t do it. But I did it for one man,” Suriya said.

The character was introduced in the final scene of the film as an over-arching villain of the franchise. The one scene appearance was praised by fans, with many asking for more. There are already reports that Suriya will be seen playing the same character Rolex in the next part of the Vikram franchise, which will also be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Vikram, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil is the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, with worldwide gross of over ₹440 crore at the box office. The film is connected to Lokesh's Kaithi as well, setting up the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

