Suriya's Jai Bhim bags 5 Vikatan Awards including best film, best actor

Suriya’s critically-acclaimed Tamil film Jai Bhim continues to bag top honours at award functions. After bagging the best film award at the Filmfare Awards South recently, the movie has pocketed five awards at Vikatan Awards which include best actor for Suriya and best film. Also read: Jai Bhim movie review: Suriya headlines a powerful film about fighting for the oppressed and police brutality

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is a hard-hitting courtroom drama about the fight for the oppressed and caste-based discrimination. The film features Suriya in the role of real-life lawyer Chandru, who dedicated his life fighting for the oppressed without charging a single penny.

Vikatan is a popular Tamil weekly magazine. The awards were introduced a few years ago. They took to Twitter to announce the winners.

Jai Bhim has also bagged best actress award for Lijomol Jose, best supporting actress for Urvashi and TJ Gnanavel has won for best director.

Recently, the film’s producer Rajasekar Pandian confirmed that the film's sequel is in ideation stage. Talking to India Today, Pandian confirmed that the sequel plan is in the offing. “Yes, Jai Bhim 2 is definitely happening as I confirmed at the film festival. We (2D Entertainment) are making a film with TJ Gnanavel next - but that is a different script. Once he wraps up this project, we will work on Jai Bhim 2. Currently, Jai Bhim sequel is only in the ideation stage. It needs a lot of preparation and research. And there are a lot of stories about Justice Chandru that need to be told,” he was quoted in the report. But before this project can go on the floors, director Gnanavel has to complete another project for 2D Entertainment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suriya was last seen in a cameo in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, which released earlier this year and grossed over ₹400 crore worldwide. The actor recently spoke about the possibility of doing a film based on his highly popular character Rolex from Vikram. Suriya’s cameo as the crime lord Rolex in Vikram was one of the major highlights of the movie and was liked by the audience. He said if the project comes to him, he would do it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.