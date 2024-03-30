Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack in Chennai

Actor Daniel Balaji, who mainly worked in Tamil and Malayalam films, died in Chennai. As per India Today, the actor died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Kottivakam in the city on Friday night. Daniel, whose stage name was TC Balaji, was 48 years old. Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died in Chennai.

What happened to Daniel Balaji

As per the report, the actor was rushed to the hospital on Friday after he complained of chest pain. After the demise, his body was taken to his residence in Purasaiwalkam for last rites. His death has shocked his fans and the Tamil film industry.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Mohan Raja, Daniel Balaji fans pay him tribute

Director Mohan Raja paid tribute to Balaji and penned a note on X. Sharing a tweet, he wrote, "Such a sad news. He was an inspiration for me to join film institute. A very good friend. Miss working with him. May his soul rest in peace. #RipDanielbalaji."

Director Mohan Raja paid tribute to Balaji and penned a note on X.

A fan wrote on X (previously Twitter), "We Have Lost One of The Best Ever Villains In K_Town...!!!" A person tweeted, "Life is unpredictable." A comment read, "Rest in peace #DanielBalaji great actor and An iconic villain of Kollywood."

About his career

Daniel Balaji began his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unreleased Marudhunayagam. His first role in television was with Radikaa Sarathkumar's Chithhi, where he essayed the character named Daniel.

His debut Tamil film was April Madhathil, released in 2022. Apart from Tamil films, he starred in several Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada movies. He was also a part of Kaadhal Kondein.

Daniel Balaji's first major role was in Kaakha Kaakha as a police officer alongside Suriya. The film was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. He played Amudhan in the blockbuster film Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu alongside Kamal Haasan.

The actor also starred in Polladhavan, Chirutha and Muthirai. He made his debut in Malayalam cinema with Black and was also a part of Bhagavan. He was last seen in Mithran R Jawahar's Ariyavan in 2023.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place