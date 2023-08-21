Tamil actor Kavin marries girlfriend Monica; celebs shower them with blessings

Tamil actor Kavin is celebrating his wedding with longtime girlfriend Monica David. He took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos from the golden ceremony. Kavin is known for films such as Lift and Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma. (Also read: Ram Charan, Upasana, Pawan Kalyan attend Brahmanandam's son's star-studded wedding celebration in Hyderabad. See pics)

Kavin with his wife Monica in first pictures from the ceremony.

In the official photos from the wedding ceremony in Chennai, Kavin is seen in a traditional golden outfit and Monica wore a beautiful olive green-golden saree. She also wore golden earrings, golden necklace and bangles. Photos from the ceremony show them posing for the camera with big smile. A final photo in Kavin's post showed him putting the thaali around her neck.

Fans and friends showered blessings on the new couple. “Congratulations and celebrationss,” wrote Sivaangi Krishnakumar. A comment read, “Many congratulations Kavin and monica.” A fan wrote, “Wishing you both a very Happy married life.”

Kavin made his debut on the small screen with the serial Kana Kaanum Kalalang. He also played the role of Vedatiyan in the Saravanan Meenakshi serial. Kavin, who was working as an assistant director to director Nelson, made his debut as a hero with the film Sidihuna Ennanu Tiyala, which was released in 2019.

After the film failed, he entered the show as a contestant on Bigg Boss. After Bigg Boss, the movie Lift was released in OTD and received good response. Following this, his film Dada,became a super hit.

Earlier it was rumored that actor Laslia and Kavin were dating in the Bigg Boss house. They also confirmed this in the program. Later, after the show came out, his fans were waiting for the announcement of their marriage.

