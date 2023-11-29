Tamil actor Vijayakanth's health mildly deteriorates, to be kept under observation in hospital for 14 days

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and actor Vijayakanth’s health condition has mildly deteriorated during the past 24 hours and he needs further treatment, as per the hospital. (Also Read: Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi unveil first look of romantic-thriller Kadhalikka Neramillai)

Vijayakanth is a popular actor and head of the political party DMDK.

Vijayakanth was recently admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai.

On Wednesday, the hospital issued an official statement on his health, which reads, “Mr. Vijayakanth was showing great improvement. However, over the last 24 hours, he showed mild deterioration requiring a small amount of pulmonary support. We continue to be confident that he will show a full recovery. Possible length of stay in hospital is a further 14 days.”

He will be under the observation of the doctors for the next 14 days.

Reportedly, he was suffering from cough and throat pain.

