Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay proudly holds up son Jason Sanjay’s Sigma frame on release day during Madhurandhagam roadshow. Watch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay had a sweet moment during his Madhurandhagam roadshow on Friday. A volunteer handed him a framed photograph of his son Jason Sanjay from Sigma, which released in theatres the same day. Vijay took the frame, raised it above his head and proudly showed it to the crowd.

CM Vijay’s proud father moment as he holds up son Jason Sanjay’s Sigma photo at roadshow. (X)

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The gesture soon caught attention online, especially as Jason has just taken his first step as a director. Vijay could not be at the first-day-first-show of Sigma, but the roadshow moment gave fans a glimpse of his support for his son on an important day in his career.

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Jason’s family was there for the first day

{{^usCountry}} While Vijay was away on his official schedule, Sanjay's mother Sangeetha Sornalingam and sister Divya Saasha turned up at Kamala Cinemas in Chennai for the first-day-first-show of Sigma. Sangeetha was seen smiling and acknowledging the paparazzi as she arrived, while Divya wore a black Sigma T-shirt to show her support. Jason was also at the theatre with his family as the film began its theatrical run. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Vijay was away on his official schedule, Sanjay's mother Sangeetha Sornalingam and sister Divya Saasha turned up at Kamala Cinemas in Chennai for the first-day-first-show of Sigma. Sangeetha was seen smiling and acknowledging the paparazzi as she arrived, while Divya wore a black Sigma T-shirt to show her support. Jason was also at the theatre with his family as the film began its theatrical run. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay had another engagement lined up that morning. He launched a free bus travel programme for women before leaving for his Madhurandhagam election campaign, which meant he could not join his family at the screening.

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Jason had already spoken about his father’s reaction

Before Sigma released, he spoke about the kind of reaction he expected from his father after watching the film. He said Vijay usually takes his time before sharing his thoughts. In an interview with Pearls Maaney, he said, ““I think you need more time to analyse the film. But he’ll like the film. He’ll be proud”.

He has also said that Vijay was one of the first people to support his decision to become a filmmaker. “He was the first one to give me a green signal because he has been in the industry for so long,” he hared.

Suriya and Karthi send their wishes

Sanjay's debut also received wishes from several members of the Tamil film industry. Suriya shared a message for him before the release, writing, “Welcome, Sanjay! Can't believe little Sanjay is a director now! 😊 Big day tomorrow. All the very best to @official_jsj. Hearty wishes to @sundeepkishan, @LycaProductions and the cast & crew of #Sigma.”

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Karthi also wished him well as he entered filmmaking, saying, "I'm truly happy that you've chosen cinema! For the grounded and charming young man that you are, I wish you every success, happiness, and above all, the love of our people".

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Jason Sanjay begins his journey as a director

Jason Sanjay, 26, has made his feature directorial debut with Sigma, an action-adventure heist film starring Sundeep Kishan. The film follows Guru, a struggling librarian and treasure hunter who gets pulled into a ₹500-crore racket controlled by underworld figure Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy.

With the syndicate too powerful to take on directly, Guru decides to plan a heist with his friends and associates. Things, however, do not go as planned, with betrayals and unexpected twists putting the entire operation in danger.

Faria Abdullah plays the female lead, while the cast also includes Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Yog Japee and Raju Sundaram. Thaman S has composed the music and Lyca Productions has backed the film.