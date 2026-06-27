Tamil Nadu CM Vijay consoles K Bhagyaraj's family after his death; R Madhavan, Chiranjeevi offer condolences

Veteran Tamil actor, director and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj died in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 73. His death came as a shock to the Tamil film industry, with several personalities, including Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, mourning his demise and paying emotional tributes.

Tributes pour in for K Bhagyaraj

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Chiranjeevi and others pen tributes for K Bhagyaraj.

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K Bhagyaraj's mortal remains were brought to his residence in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay visited the actor's home to pay his last respects and was seen consoling Bhagyaraj's son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who was visibly devastated and broke down in tears. The Chief Minister hugged him and was later seen comforting Bhagyaraj's wife, Poornima, before leaving the residence.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Bhagyaraj's decades-long contribution to cinema, describing his death as an "irreplaceable loss" to Tamil cinema, and announced that he would be accorded state honours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Bhagyaraj's decades-long contribution to cinema, describing his death as an "irreplaceable loss" to Tamil cinema, and announced that he would be accorded state honours. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He wrote, "Upon learning of the passing of Thiru K. Bhagyaraj, the pre-eminent director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer and music composer of Tamil cinema, who left an indelible mark through his multifaceted talents, I am filled with profound shock and deep sorrow." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He wrote, "Upon learning of the passing of Thiru K. Bhagyaraj, the pre-eminent director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer and music composer of Tamil cinema, who left an indelible mark through his multifaceted talents, I am filled with profound shock and deep sorrow." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Praising Bhagyaraj's work, he added, "Through films that reflect unique storytelling, humour-infused performances, and the profound emotions of rural life and family relationships, Thiru K. Bhagyaraj has carved an everlasting place in the hearts of the Tamil people. His contributions to the Tamil film industry are immeasurable. Each of his creations will endure forever as timeless memories that entertain while speaking to humanity and social values. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to his grieving family, relatives, friends, members of the film fraternity and fans. I pray that his soul rests in peace at the divine feet of the Lord. In tribute to Thiru K. Bhagyaraj's contributions to the film industry and as a mark of respect, state honours will be accorded during his final journey." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Praising Bhagyaraj's work, he added, "Through films that reflect unique storytelling, humour-infused performances, and the profound emotions of rural life and family relationships, Thiru K. Bhagyaraj has carved an everlasting place in the hearts of the Tamil people. His contributions to the Tamil film industry are immeasurable. Each of his creations will endure forever as timeless memories that entertain while speaking to humanity and social values. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to his grieving family, relatives, friends, members of the film fraternity and fans. I pray that his soul rests in peace at the divine feet of the Lord. In tribute to Thiru K. Bhagyaraj's contributions to the film industry and as a mark of respect, state honours will be accorded during his final journey." {{/usCountry}}

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Chiranjeevi also took to X and shared an emotional note that read, "Deeply shocked and heartbroken beyond words. Just the day before yesterday, we were together in Goa at Kush's wedding, laughing, sharing jokes, and taking pictures. Bhagyaraj garu was full of life and joy. To wake up to the news of his passing this morning is simply unbelievable."

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Deeply shocked and heartbroken beyond words.



Just the day before yesterday, we were together in Goa at Kush’s wedding, laughing, sharing jokes, and taking pictures. Bhagyaraj garu was full of life and joy. To wake up to the news of his passing this morning is simply… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 27, 2026

He further wrote, "A brilliant filmmaker, exceptional screenplay writer, and fine actor, his contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to Poornima ji, Shanthanu and the entire family. May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Rest in peace, my dear friend. You will be deeply missed."

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R Madhavan also took to Instagram and paid tribute, writing, "One of the finest screenplay writers and a wonderful human being, full of kindness. He will be so missed by all. Rest in peace, sir."

About K Bhagyaraj and his death

Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj was widely regarded as the "King of Screenplay" for redefining mainstream Tamil cinema with relatable middle-class protagonists, witty dialogue and emotionally engaging narratives. He made his directorial debut with Suvarillatha Chithirangal (1979) and went on to deliver acclaimed films including Andha 7 Naatkal (1981), Mundhanai Mudichu (1983), Chinna Veedu (1985) and Enga Chinna Rasa (1987). The success of Enga Chinna Rasa inspired several remakes across Indian cinema, including the Hindi blockbuster Beta. During his career, he acted in over 75 films and directed 25.

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The veteran actor was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai's Greenways Road area after suffering a cardiopulmonary cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, daughter Saranya, and son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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