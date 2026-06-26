Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Anil Kapoor attend Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s wedding in Goa. See pics

Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor were also seen mingling with guests at the wedding. Both actors embraced the occasion's traditional dress code, opting for a classic South Indian attire, including a vesti and mundu.

Avantika's wedding drew a host of celebrities from the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. The guest list featured several prominent stars, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Amala Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan. Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor were also among those who attended the celebrations.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C’s elder daughter, Avantika Sundar, tied the knot with Shravan Sreenivasan in a lavish wedding at a resort in Goa. The celebrations turned into a star-studded affair, with Chiranjeevi , Nagarjuna Akkineni, Anil Kapoor , Amala Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan among the celebrities in attendance.

One of the videos showed Trisha seated in the front row, chatting with Chiranjeevi and his wife. Meanwhile, it appeared that Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay skipped the wedding ceremony.

The wedding seemed to follow a beige-and-gold colour palette, with most guests arriving in coordinated traditional ensembles. Anil, however, stood out in an all-white outfit, while Nagarjuna added a pop of colour in a teal ethnic ensemble. While early reports suggested the family was planning an intimate ceremony with only close friends and relatives, the wedding unfolded on a much grander scale.

More about the wedding Last month, Khushbu and Sundar had travelled to New Delhi to personally invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the wedding. They also shared photos of the meeting on social media and thanked him for his blessings for the couple. Speaking about the match at the time, Khushbu had described it as a mix of love and arranged marriage, with both families giving their consent. She mentioned that Shravan, who hails from Chennai, works as an officer in the Merchant Navy.

Earlier this month, Khushbu also visited her ‘thambi’ (younger brother), Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay’s house to invite him to her daughter’s wedding. Remarking on how he took the time out to greet them with the same warmth as always, despite his busy schedule, Khushbu stated that her daughters Avantika, Anandita, and future son-in-law Shravan Sreenivasan couldn’t keep their eyes off Vijay.

Khusbu posted pictures of her, her husband, filmmaker-actor Sundar C, Anandita, Avantika and Shravan on social media. Sharing the images, she wrote, “A truly special and memorable day for our family as we met my dearest brother, our Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri @actorvijay avl, at his residence and extended the invitation for our daughter’s wedding with Shri Shravan Sreenivasan.”

“Seeing him always fills our hearts with pride and happiness. The children were absolutely thrilled and couldn't take their eyes off him. Despite his demanding schedule, he welcomed us with the same warmth, affection, and beautiful smile that we have always cherished.” Thanking Vijay and expressing her love for him, she wrote, “Thank you, my brother, for your precious time, love, and blessings. It means more than words can express. Love you always. (hearts and folded hands emojis),” she added.

Khushbu and Sundar C got married in 2000 and share two daughters, Avantika and Anandita.