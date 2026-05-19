Vijay ‘deeply saddened’ over sudden death of filmmaker K Rajan: ‘He courageously voiced his opinions for cinema’

Tamil Nadu chief minister and former actor Vijay said he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the demise of veteran producer, director, and actor K Rajan, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 85. Rajan's sudden death has been reported as a suicide in initial news reports.

Vijay shares condolence for K Rajan

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay has reacted on the sudden death of filmmaker K Rajan.

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On Monday, Vijay shared a condolence message from his official handle on Twitter (now called X). The newly appointed chief minister wrote, “I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Thiru K Rajan, a veteran producer, director, actor, and distributor who made unique contributions to the Tamil film industry.”

In his tweet, Vijay praised Rajan for consistently speaking up on issues affecting the cinema sector, particularly the independent filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. “Thiru. K. Rajan was someone who constantly and courageously voiced his opinions regarding the welfare of the cinema industry, particularly the rights of small-budget filmmakers and distributors, as well as the overall trends in Tamil cinema,” the actor-politician added.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting Rajan's decades-long association with the industry, the chief minister added, “His close association and contributions to the film fraternity spanning several decades are highly memorable. The film industry will always remember his dedication.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting Rajan's decades-long association with the industry, the chief minister added, “His close association and contributions to the film fraternity spanning several decades are highly memorable. The film industry will always remember his dedication.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Concluding the message, Vijay wrote, “I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family members, friends of Thiru K Rajan, and members of the Tamil film industry.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Concluding the message, Vijay wrote, “I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family members, friends of Thiru K Rajan, and members of the Tamil film industry.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} K Rajan's life and career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} K Rajan's life and career {{/usCountry}}

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K Rajan was known for producing several Tamil films, including Thangamana Thangachi and Chinna Poovai Killathe. Apart from his work behind the camera, Rajan also appeared in several Tamil films such as Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, Paambhu Sattai, Thunivu, and Bakasuran. On Sunday, News 18 confirmed the news of Rajan's death, reporting that he seemed to have died by suicide after jumping into a river.

News of his demise prompted condolences from members of the Tamil film fraternity mourning his loss.

Vijay as the new Tamil Nadu CM

Vijay, one of the most popular and successful actors in Tamil cinema history, bid farewell to his acting career earlier this year to contest the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections underhis party, TVK. In his political debut, Vijay emerged triumphant. His party won 108 seats, just 10 short of the majority. After securing support from the Congress, Vijay formed the new government and was sworn in as the state's new chief minister. His final film, Jana Nayagan, is still pending release.

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If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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