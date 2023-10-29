Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan wrap up Mumbai schedule with new BTS pic from set

Amitabh and Rajinikanth in one frame

In the picture-perfect frame that has since gone viral on social media, both the stars are seen sharing a light moment between shots. Amitabh is seen sitting on a chair in an office room, checking something on his phone, which he has kept close to his face. Rajinikanth peered in from beside, holding him by his shoulders, with a smile. While Amitabh was seen in a white shirt and a grey coat, Rajinikanth sported a brown shirt for the scene.

Sharing the picture, Lyca Productions wrote in the caption: "When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar170 Reunion on screens after 33 years! #Thalaivar170 is gonna be double dose of legends! @rajinikanth @SrBachchan Done with MUMBAI Schedule."

Rajinikanth's pic with Amitabh

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth shared a picture with Amitabh Bachchan in his vanity van. In the caption, he wrote, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!" The photo showed Rajinikanth in a white shirt and a wig, smiling while posing next to Amitabh Bachchan, who is wearing a pink and blue jacket and large glasses.

More details

Moreover, Lyca Productions had shared the announcement of Amitabh joining Thalaivar 170 earlier this month. "Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170. #Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only @SrBachchan," the post read.

Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in 1991 film Hum, directed by Mukul Anand. The current film is directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim-fame. Actors Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati are the other two stars who have joined the film.

