Thalaivar 170: Rana Daggubati joins cast of Rajinikanth's next, fans say ‘they will set the screen on fire’

Over the weekend, a string of actors came on board Rajinikanth's Thailaivar 170. Now, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati has also joined the movie. On Tuesday, Lyca Productions took to social media to announce the new entrant. (Also read: Rajinikanth shares honest review of Jailer at success meet, says Anirudh's music made film better: 'It was average...')

Rana Daggubati's role in Rajinikanth's next has not been revealed yet.

“Welcoming the dapper & supercool talent Mr. Rana Daggubati on board for #Thalaivar170 #Thalaivar170Team has gotten even more charismatic with the addition of the dashing @RanaDaggubati,” they wrote. The team also added a black and white posted of Rana looking handsome in a black suit.

Fans of Rana were happy about the development. “They will set the screen on fire @tjgnan sir all the casting updates were too good. Now it’s all in your hands to give some extraordinary screenplay to entertains and engage with proper story line. Have huge hope on your team,” wrote one. "#RanaDaggubati in #Thalaivar170. What a value addition. Rana sir, we #SuperstarRajinikanth sir fans waiting Ikkada. Fire Annoucnement from #Lyca to start the day with," wrote another.

Earlier, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan were also announced as members of the team. Ritika wrote in a tweet, “Damn! I'm not even able to see through my tears right now. An opportunity to share the screen with Rajni Sir and the entire stellar cast and crew of #Thalaivar170 is straight out of my dreams and I'm immensely grateful for this opportunity! What a momenttt!”

Anirudh Ravichander, who worked with Rajinikanth in Jailer, with Vijay in Leo and most recently with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, has also joined the team as the film's music director.

TJ Gnanavel is the film's director. He has previously made movies such as Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim.

Rajinikanth also has Thalaivar 171 in the works. The film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for his films like Master, Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.

Rajinikanth was last seen in action film Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer hit the screens worldwide on August 10. It crossed ₹650 crore worldwide collection in mid-September.

The Rajinikanth film also starred Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in key roles. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar and late actor Rajkumar's son Shiva Rajkumar. Jackie Shroff and veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal also make special appearances in the film.

