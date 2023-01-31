Thalapathy 67: Fans spot Trisha Krishnan, Sathyaraj on list of those flying to Kashmir for shoot

Actor Vijay’s yet-untitled Tamil film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj was officially announced on Monday amid very high anticipation. On Tuesday, the team left for Kashmir to begin filming the first schedule. Fans got to learn about the team’s travel and even managed to dig out the entire passenger list to check the names of actors and crew members who will be part of the first schedule. Also read: Lokesh Kanagaraj meets Vishal on film set, fans are convinced they are collaborating for Vijay’s next film

Some pictures from Chennai airport have also surfaced on social media, confirming that the team left for Kashmir on Tuesday.

The project, currently dubbed Thalapathy 67 by the makers, marks the reunion of Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master. The project also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Priya Anand in key roles. As per the passenger list, Trisha, Sathyaraj and Priya are indeed part of the first shoot schedule and they’ve left for Kashmir.

Vijay’s fans took to Twitter to share the entire list of passengers flying to Srinagar from Chennai which also includes cast and crew from the team of Thalapathy 67.

Recently, Lokesh confirmed that Thalapathy 67 will be a gangster film. However, he clarified whether it’ll be part of the cinematic universe he’s building.

Popularly called LCU – Lokesh Cinematic Universe, it began with Vikram which had a crossover of characters from Lokesh’s Kaithi. Contrary to recent rumours, his film with Vijay won’t be part of LCU. He clarified it at the trailer launch event of the recently released Tamil film, Laththi.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Lokesh clarified his film with Vijay won’t be part of the universe. “I can’t talk about the project now. But I can say that it won’t be part of the universe. It’ll be a gangster film but I can only share more information about the project after the release of Varisu.”

Lokesh rose to fame after the massive success of his Tamil film Kaithi, which featured Karthi in the role of a convict out on parole to meet his daughter. But his life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a local drug mafia after joining hands with the police for a major drug bust.

His last release Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Tamil cinema with over ₹400 crore in gross earnings globally.

