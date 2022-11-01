Lokesh Kanagaraj meets Vishal on film set, fans are convinced they are collaborating for Vijay’s next film

A clip of filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj from the sets of Vishal’s upcoming Tamil film Mark Anthony has got fans wondering if the duo is finally collaborating for Vijay’s upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. It is rumoured that Lokesh has initiated talks with Vishal to play a key role in his next film with Vijay, and the director met him on the sets of his movie for the same. Also read: When Vijay revealed why he did not give interviews for almost 10 years

Lokesh had pulled off casting coup of sorts, when he managed to rope in Suriya for a cameo in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. The film also featured Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. As he’s all set to reunite with actor Vijay after Master for the project currently dubbed Thalapathy 67, reports have emerged that Vishal as well as Nivin Pauly are in talks for the film, promising another multi-starrer.

In a clip shared on Twitter, Lokesh can be seen leaving the set after meeting Vishal. Fans responded to the video and said they were convinced that the collaboration between Lokesh and Vishal was finally happening. One comment read, “…Vishal is confirmed for Thalapathy 67.” Another comment read, “Looks like it’s true…Thalapathy67.”

Lokesh rose to fame after the success of his Tamil film Kaithi, which featured Karthi in the role of a convict out on parole to meet his daughter. But his life takes an unexpected detour, when he crosses paths with a local drug mafia after joining hands with the police after a major drug bust.

His latest release Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Tamil cinema with over Rs. 400 crore in gross earnings globally. The film featured Kamal in the role of a former agent, who sets out to avenge his son’s death. Lokesh’s film with Vijay is expected to take off in a few months. It is tipped to be another high-octane action drama.

