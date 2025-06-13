Thug Life box office collection day 9: Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam film yet to cross 50 crore mark after a week of release

Thug Life box office collection day 9: Expectations were sky high for Thug Life, which marked the collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after the cult classic Nayakan. However, the film arrived with controversies attached to its release, and then opened to largely unfavourable reviews. The latest update on Sacnilk.com has pointed out that Thug Life is yet to cross the 50 crore mark. (Also read: SC seeks Karnataka govt reply on plea seeking release of 'Thug life' film in state) Thug Life box office collection day 9: Kamal Haasan and Simbu play gangsters in the Mani Ratnam film.

Thug Life box office collection

The report states that Thug Life collected 75 lakhs on its 9th day of release, its lowest single-day earnings so far. The film has shown no signs of improvement after the first weekend, and faced stiff competition from Housefull 3 in the Hindi market. Thug Life closed its first week earnings at ₹ ₹44 crore. The overall collections of Thug Life currently stand at ₹44.75 crore. The film had an overall 15.89% Tamil Occupancy on Friday.

Thug Life fared lower than Kamal's previous release Indian 2, which had collected above ₹80 crores in its first week of release.

About Thug Life

Thug Life revolves around the decades-long story of a feared mafia kingpin who seeks revenge after betrayal. The film also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and Rohit Saraf.

The film was released in theatres last week amid controversy over Kamal Haasan's comment that Kannada was born out of Tamil. He refused to apologise, and the film was not released in Karnataka. “My words were intended only to convey that we are all one and from the same family and not to diminish Kannada in any way. There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of the Kannada language,” he wrote in an open letter after a few days.