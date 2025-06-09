Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 4: Kamal Haasan film yet to surpass Indian 2, crosses 70 crore

Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 4: Mani Ratnam’s Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Thug Life was released in theatres on Thursday. It marked Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's first film in 38 years after Nayakan. The film was riding high on expectations, however, the reactions so far have been mixed. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Thug Life has crossed the ₹70 crore mark globally. (Also read: Amid Kannada language row, Kamal Haasan takes bold stance on Hindi imposition in south: 'I stand with Karnataka, Andhra') Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 4: Kamal Haasan leads this gangster drama, which released in theatres on June 5.

Thug Life box office update

The latest update points out that Thug Life collected ₹36.90 crore net and ₹43 crore gross in India in three days. The Mani Ratnam film made ₹30 crore overseas, taking its total collection to ₹73 crore. In India, Thug Life made an opening day haul of ₹ 15.5 crore and saw a dip in collections on its second day, collecting ₹7.15 crore.

Thug Life is still behind Kamal's last release, Indian 2. The film collected ₹113.55 crore worldwide within four days of its release.

Thug Life controversy

Thug Life tells the story of a feared mafia kingpin who seeks revenge after betrayal. The film became controversial after Kamal made the "Kannada language was born out of Tamil" remark during a promotional event. After facing backlash, Kamal said that his statement was misunderstood and that his words were taken out of context. The film was not released in Karnataka on the scheduled date.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) urged Haasan to withdraw his statement and render an unconditional apology. "This is also what has been discussed very seriously in the Karnataka High Court. Therefore, we have decided in Tuesday's meeting to urge him to withdraw the statement and apologise," KFCC stated.

Thug Life also stars Kamal, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal and Rohit Saraf. The music for the film is by maestro AR Rahman, while the cinematographer is Ravi K Chandran, and the editor is A Sreekar Prasad.