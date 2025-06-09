Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 4: Kamal Haasan film yet to surpass Indian 2, crosses 70 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 09, 2025 04:26 PM IST

Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 4: Mani Ratnam's reunion film with Kamal Haasan after 38 years received mixed reviews upon release.

Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 4: Mani Ratnam’s Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Thug Life was released in theatres on Thursday. It marked Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's first film in 38 years after Nayakan. The film was riding high on expectations, however, the reactions so far have been mixed. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Thug Life has crossed the 70 crore mark globally. (Also read: Amid Kannada language row, Kamal Haasan takes bold stance on Hindi imposition in south: 'I stand with Karnataka, Andhra')

Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 4: Kamal Haasan leads this gangster drama, which released in theatres on June 5.
Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 4: Kamal Haasan leads this gangster drama, which released in theatres on June 5.

Thug Life box office update

The latest update points out that Thug Life collected 36.90 crore net and 43 crore gross in India in three days. The Mani Ratnam film made 30 crore overseas, taking its total collection to 73 crore. In India, Thug Life made an opening day haul of 15.5 crore and saw a dip in collections on its second day, collecting 7.15 crore.

Thug Life is still behind Kamal's last release, Indian 2. The film collected 113.55 crore worldwide within four days of its release.

Thug Life controversy

Thug Life tells the story of a feared mafia kingpin who seeks revenge after betrayal. The film became controversial after Kamal made the "Kannada language was born out of Tamil" remark during a promotional event. After facing backlash, Kamal said that his statement was misunderstood and that his words were taken out of context. The film was not released in Karnataka on the scheduled date.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) urged Haasan to withdraw his statement and render an unconditional apology. "This is also what has been discussed very seriously in the Karnataka High Court. Therefore, we have decided in Tuesday's meeting to urge him to withdraw the statement and apologise," KFCC stated.

Thug Life also stars Kamal, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal and Rohit Saraf. The music for the film is by maestro AR Rahman, while the cinematographer is Ravi K Chandran, and the editor is A Sreekar Prasad.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 4: Kamal Haasan film yet to surpass Indian 2, crosses 70 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On