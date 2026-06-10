Chennai, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and prominent leaders on Wednesday offered their condolences following the death of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja.

TN Guv, CM, leaders condole demise of veteran director Bharathiraja

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In his condolence message, the governor said he was "deeply saddened by the demise of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, a true pioneer who transformed Tamil cinema with his unique storytelling and profound portrayal of rural life."

"His contributions have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, inspiring generations of filmmakers and artists... his films reflected the soul of the soil and the richness of human emotions with unmatched authenticity."

CM Vijay, in a statement said, "I was deeply saddened and grieved to learn of the passing of Tamil film director Bharathiraja."

"A director who rose from a rural background and infused his films with vibrant life and realism, Mr Bharathiraja left a distinct mark on Tamil cinema with numerous successful films. For his work, he received many national and state honours, including the prestigious Padma Shri," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Before leaving for New Delhi to participate in the NITI Aayog meeting, Vijay paid his last respects to Bharathiraja at his residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before leaving for New Delhi to participate in the NITI Aayog meeting, Vijay paid his last respects to Bharathiraja at his residence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CM also announced that in recognition of his contributions to cinema, state honours will be accorded to him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM also announced that in recognition of his contributions to cinema, state honours will be accorded to him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In his message, DMK president M K Stalin termed Bharathiraja's death a "great loss" for Tamil cinema. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his message, DMK president M K Stalin termed Bharathiraja's death a "great loss" for Tamil cinema. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Bharathiraja gave cinema its own distinct voice. He took cameras confined within studios and brought them into villages. By bringing rural people and their lives to the screen, he moved Tamil film much closer to reality", he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Bharathiraja gave cinema its own distinct voice. He took cameras confined within studios and brought them into villages. By bringing rural people and their lives to the screen, he moved Tamil film much closer to reality", he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Born in a humble town and leaving behind immortal works, director Bharathiraja will live forever in the hearts of film lovers and the people of Tamil Nadu", Stalin said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Born in a humble town and leaving behind immortal works, director Bharathiraja will live forever in the hearts of film lovers and the people of Tamil Nadu", Stalin said. {{/usCountry}}

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AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Padma Shri Mr. Bharathiraja".

"A son of south Tamil Nadu who rose to reshape Tamil cinema, he turned the camera toward villages and filled the film world with the scent and soul of the soil," he said.

"... his death is an irreplaceable loss," he added.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss expressed shock and grief over the passing of the multifaceted filmmaker Bharathiraja.

"One cannot write the history of Tamil cinema without Bharathiraja. His innovations and achievements were so numerous and consequential. He received numerous awards at both national and state levels. With the golden jubilee of his debut film about to be celebrated this year, his departure is a tremendous loss to cinema," he said.

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"I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to Bharathiraja's grieving family, friends, and colleagues in the film fraternity", he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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